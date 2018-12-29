Alberta snowmobilers missing in Revelstoke

Wife issues plea after trio were last spotted Friday morning

Three snowmobilers have been reported missing in Revelstoke.

Ryan Pyper, Braydon Kennedy and Todd Kennedy reportedly went to Revelstoke Thursday night for a sledding trip.

Pyper’s wife, Roxanne, issued a plea on social media Saturday morning, sharing a photo of the black Ford pickup with two sleds in the back and pulling a trailer with two additional snowmobiles.

“They were last spotted in Revelstoke at 7:40 a.m. yesterday (Friday) morning,” said said in her post.

“The RCMP and Stars Search and Rescue are doing everything thing they can to find him and his two friends. The helicopter has been in the air for four hours.

“My family and I appreciate all your love and support that’s been pouring in. We are staying close together and very positive.”

The friends are believed to be from Alberta in the Red Deer and Sylvan Lake areas

The Revelstoke Snowmobile Club reports that Search and Rescue is investigating.

“Again we have missing riders, S&R has been contacted, we may have to shut down Boulder for the search.”

