Alberta’a chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Thursday that there are more than 328,000 vaccine appointments booked over the next seven days. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

Alberta surpasses 2 million doses administered of COVID-19 vaccine

Red Deer down to 835 active cases of COVID-19

Alberta hit another milestone Wednesday in the fight against COVID-19.

The province has administered two million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to date. It took 119 days to reach one million doses administered and just 29 to get to two million.

“The tremendous response from Albertans is very encouraging in our fight against COVID-19. Thank you to every Albertan who has signed up to get their shot so far and for the exceptional work of our health-care teams working to get everyone immunized quickly and safely,” Hinshaw said.

“We are on our way to widespread immunity for Alberta, but we still have much work to do before we reach that point. In the meantime, continue to follow public health measures, including masking, distancing and staying home when ill, until all eligible Albertans can be immunized.”

Alberta reported an additional 1,558 cases of the virus Wednesday, on more than 15,000 tests for a test positivity rate of 10.6 per cent.

There were nine new COVID-19 deaths reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,132 since the start of the pandemic. One of those deaths was in the Central zone: a woman in her 90s, who died on May 10.

Across the province, there are 722 people in hospital, including 177 in ICU.

“Right now, while our number of new daily cases has declined somewhat, I think it is a little early to say that we are definitively past the peak. I do think it is encouraging that our positivity rates have not continued to increase,” Hinshaw said.

“We are just watching closely and we are in a time of hopefully turning the corner, but it is very much too soon to declare that this is indeed behind us.”

Red Deer dipped to 835 active COVID-19 cases, down from 858 reported Wednesday. The city has 784.8 active cases per 100,000. There are 5,155 total cases in Red Deer (up 43), with 4,282 recovered (up 66).

The Central zone sits at 2,647 active cases of the virus, with 68 people in hospital, including 11 in the ICU. The number of active cases in the local zone was down 95 from Wednesday’s 2,742.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 212 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 181 active and Clearwater County sits at 77 active.

Lacombe has 131 active and Sylvan Lake has 151 active cases, while Olds sits at 78 active. Mountain View County sits at 84 active, Kneehill County has 48 active and Drumheller has 22 active.

Camrose County sits at 16 active cases and the County of Stettler has 111.

Camrose is at 101 active cases and Wetaskiwin has 64 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 155 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 84 active cases. Rimbey, including parts of Lacombe County has 48 active.


