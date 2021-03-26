More restrictions could be on the way for Alberta: Red Deer up to 178 active cases

Alberta reported 717 additional COVID-19 cases Friday.

The province now has 7,077 active cases of the virus, and has completed over 13,000 tests in the last 24 hours for a positivity rate of 5.3 per cent.

There are 284 people in hospital province-wide, with 59 in intensive care. There were also three additional deaths Friday, bringing the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,979.

Premier Jason Kenney said the province is concerned with the rising case numbers and hospitalizations Friday.

The premier pushed the federal government to deliver more vaccines to help the fight against the virus and said that with a dangerous spike surrounding COVID-19, the government will impose stricter measures.

“I was clear when we launched the path forward in the first week of February, that if we saw a dangerous spike, that in our view, threatened the capacity of our health care system, that we would be prepared to act with additional, targeted public health measures. I hope we don’t have to do that,” Kenney said.

“The single, most powerful way we can prevent that is vaccines and we need more vaccines yesterday. We’re in a race between the vaccine and the variants. I don’t want the variants to win. Nor do we want to inflict massive damage on people through widespread restrictions.”

The Central zone sits at 654 active cases, with 35 people in hospital and five in intensive care.

Red Deer sits at 178 active cases of COVID-19.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 24 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 44 active and Clearwater County sits at 14 active.

Lacombe has 43 active and Sylvan Lake has 29 active cases, while Olds sits at 14 active. Mountain View County sits at 13 active, Kneehill County has four active and Drumheller has 61 active.

Camrose County sits at nine active cases and the County of Stettler has 10.

Camrose has three active cases and Wetaskiwin has 46 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 70 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 99 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has nine active.



