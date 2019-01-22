Mark Anderson of Pincher Creek was sentenced in a Lethbridge courtroom Monday. (Google Maps)

Alberta teacher jailed after admitting to child pornography offences

Computers and other devices seized from his home and classroom revealed hundreds of images and some videos of child porn

A former elementary school teacher in southern Alberta has been sentenced to 30 months behind bars after pleading guilty to one count each of making and possessing child pornography.

Mark Anderson of Pincher Creek was sentenced in a Lethbridge courtroom Monday after a delay in accommodating a psychiatric assessment.

The court heard that police in a number of Alberta jurisdictions launched an investigation in July 2017 after the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children sent notice of pornographic material being uploaded on social media.

Anderson was arrested in January 2018 and an agreed statement of facts presented in court said he had been in possession of child pornography dating back to 2010.

A check of computers and other devices seized from his home and classroom revealed hundreds of images and some videos of child porn, with the children in them ranging in age from three to 16.

Defence lawyer James Rouleau says his client is remorseful, is receiving counselling and is unhappy with his previous behaviour that he doesn’t find acceptable.

The court heard that some of the images found on Anderson’s equipment were duplicates contained in various electronics.

Police also found there had been certain file-sharing programs on one of the computers, but that they had been deleted and another program had been used to purge them.

A risk assessment concluded that the former teacher was a low risk to reoffend, even though in a statement to police he said he couldn’t remember a time when he wasn’t attracted to children.

Anderson had taught at a school in Brocket and was removed from his position when allegations against him surfaced.

Police said he was also involved in minor sports and Scouts Canada on the Piikani Nation reserve.

A joint submission from the Crown and defence for the 30-month sentence was accepted by provincial court Judge Paul Pharo.

Anderson also faces a number of lengthy court-ordered conditions that include access to the internet through adult supervision only and no use of peer-to-peer or social media sites.

Rouleau requested that Anderson serve his time at the Bowden Correctional Centre because of the availability of the prison’s sex offender programs, and to reduce the danger to him during his incarceration. (LethbridgeNewsNow, CTV Lethbridge, The Canadian Press)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New Canada Food Guide nixes portion sizes, promotes plant-based proteins
Next story
Pleaded guilty: Ex-Alberta teacher gets 3 years for sex offences against kids

Just Posted

Ladies take to the ice in annual Sylvan Lake Curling Club’s bonspiel

The Ladies’ Bonspiel was held at the NexSource Centre, Jan. 18-20

West Central Tigers host second annual alumni game

The game on Jan. 18 was followed by a fundraiser pub night for the current Midget AA Tiger team

ReImagine Sylvan adopted for waterfront area

SWARP is a 20 year plan to make the waterfront area a year-round destination

Tax increase approved with Sylvan Lake’s 2019 Budget

The 2019 Budget includes more than $4 million planned for road work

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Library hosts canine therapy sessions

Around a dozen dogs took over the library on the evening of Jan. 18

New Canada Food Guide nixes portion sizes, promotes plant-based proteins

Guide no longer lists milk and dairy products as a distinct food group

Giant ice disk equipped with webcam after surviving storm

Westbrook official Tina Radel says the livestream was requested by Brown University

Calmar break and enter investigated, suspect pictured

Leduc RCMP Investigate Break and Enter and Theft

B.C. animators land Oscar nominations

‘Animal Behaviour’ by Vancouver’s David Fine and Alison Snowden among several Canadians on the short list

Police looking for missing 81 year old Thorsby man

Thorsby RCMP seek assistance to locate missing elderly male

Pleaded guilty: Ex-Alberta teacher gets 3 years for sex offences against kids

Rhett Lundgren admitted to a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old in Red Deer

Alberta teacher jailed after admitting to child pornography offences

Computers and other devices seized from his home and classroom revealed hundreds of images and some videos of child porn

China demands US drop Huawei extradition request with Canada

China detained two Canadians on Dec. 10 in an apparent attempt to pressure Canada to release Meng

Hollywood announces 2019 Oscar nominations

Netflix has scored its first best picture nomination, something the streaming giant has dearly sought

Most Read