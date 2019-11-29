Alberta to cut 500 full-time nursing jobs over three years

Union says at least 750 nurses will be out of work when you consider job-sharing

Alberta’s nurses union says the province’s intention to eliminate 500 full-time nursing positions over the next three years has left them feeling betrayed.

David Harrigan, a labour negotiator with the United Nurses of Alberta, says that means at least 750 nurses will be out of work once job-sharing is factored in.

Harrigan notes Premier Jason Kenney ran on a platform of reducing spending but keeping front-line services intact.

Harrigan says fewer nurses will translate into longer waits for care, increased privatization and upfront costs to patients.

The government’s intent was communicated in a letter and in a meeting on Friday between the nurses and their employer, Alberta Health Services.

The two sides are heading into collective bargaining next year, and the health agency says in the letter that it wanted to give nurses a heads up on finances and staffing.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

Just Posted

‘High-Tech Dairy Facility’ to be built near Red Deer, Lacombe

20-acre site is large enough for future expansion and long-term growth

Sylvan Lake’s Winter Village expands with a Snowman Parade

Kjeryn Dakin says this year’s Winter Village will be full of Instagram-able moments

Flags of Remembrance season ends with closing ceremony in Sylvan Lake

On Nov. 23 many gathered in the Alliance Church for the closing ceremony

Sylvan Lake’s Undercurrent Brewery asks To Shave or Not To Shave

The local brewery held its second annual Movember event recently.

Sylvan Lake Wranglers shutout Red Deer in home opener rematch

The Wranglers defeated the visiting Red Deer Vipers 2-0 at the NexSource Centre on Nov. 22

VIDEO: Shoppers head out Black Friday instead of Boxing Day in search of holiday gifts

Interac Corp. recorded four-per-cent jumps in debit transactions on Black Friday for the past three years

B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

Longtime local MP said Conservative leader was entitled to team that ‘fully supports his leadership’

Feds post $5.8B deficit in first half of 2019-20 fiscal year

Compare that to a surplus of $1.2 billion in the same period last year

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters resigns after racial slur allegations

Dismissal comes after former NHL player Akim Aliu tweeted Monday night that he had a racial slur directed his way

Police seek missing Alberta man after burned-out truck found in B.C.

Marshal Iwaasa, 26, told his family he was heading for Calgary, but his truck was found in Pemberton

Scheer heads to Conservative heartland after a bruising week of challenges

Earlier in the week, Andrew Scheer had been blasted by party supporters in Montreal

Hockey reckoning amid renewed call for independent body to probe abuse

Former Olympic skier Allison Forsyth says if such an organization had existed in the late 1990s

PHOTOS: Black Friday frenzy goes global – and not everyone’s happy

Many countries don’t celebrate Thanksgiving, but they are participating in Black Friday consumerism

London police shoot suspect dead after ‘terrorist’ stabbings

A man has been detained, according to Metropolitan Police

Most Read