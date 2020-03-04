(Pixabay photo)

Alberta to fund $100M to upgrade operating suites, reduce surgery wait lists

Health Minister says that will mean about 30,000 more surgeries yearly by 2023

Alberta is spending $100 million to upgrade hospital operating rooms and move some low-risk surgeries to smaller facilities and private clinics.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says that will mean an extra 17,000 surgeries to be done in the 2020-21 fiscal year and about 30,000 more yearly by 2023.

There are to be renovations to operating rooms and some new surgical suites in Calgary, Edmonton, Grande Prairie and Lethbridge.

Shandro says some low-risk surgeries are to be moved from major hospitals to regional ones, and more private clinics are to be used to do operations covered under medicare.

ALSO READ: Alberta government says it is fully or partially closing 20 provincial parks

Opposition health critic David Shepherd says he wonders where Shandro will find doctors to do the work, given he is making changes to pay and billing rules that could drive physicians away.

In recent days, the NDP has recounted in the legislature stories of doctors who are reconsidering whether to stay in Alberta.

Doctors who bill the province would have to give formal notice to Alberta Health Services before leaving, says Dr. Verna Yiu, who heads the agency. She says she hasn’t seen any notices submitted.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Hospitals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wetaskiwin RCMP investigating suspicious death

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Wranglers clinch Game 7, heading to division final

The Wrangler beat the Red Deer Viper in Game 7 of the semi-final series

Sylvan Lake celebrating spring’s arrival with The Meltdown

The Meltdown is a re-worked and improved version of last year’s Kites on Ice event

Eckville author pens thoughtful look at faith, religion and God in first book

Clinton Bezan published his first book “Truth Cries Out” in early February

David Thompson High School to house K-12 students

The temporary arrangement allows construction of new high school and elementary school

Sylvan Lake doctor encourages women to be kind to themselves

Dr. Ieleen Taylor is hosting workshops for women dealing with stress and burnout

‘One day at a time’: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek speaks one year after cancer diagnosis

Trebek said the past year had both good and bad days

Alberta to fund $100M to upgrade operating suites, reduce surgery wait lists

Health Minister says that will mean about 30,000 more surgeries yearly by 2023

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigating suspicious death

Male was confirmed deceased at the scene

PODCAST: Super Tuesday with Burman University Politicial Scientist Marc Froese

The Expert welcomes frequent collaborator to discuss US Democratic Primary

Undetected cracks blamed for Enbridge gas pipeline blast in B.C. in 2018

Transportation Safety Board says pipeline ruptured due to stress corrosion on outside surface

Alberta man who took magic mushrooms found not guilty of assaulting professor

Judge accepted that Matthew Brown didn’t remember the attack and found him not guilty

B.C. tourism group says bookings from China down 70% amid COVID-19 fears

Destination BC says bookings are down from China by about 70 per cent between March and October

Majority of Canadians unhappy with Trudeau’s handling of blockade crisis: poll

Leger executive vice-president says this represents a major shift in public support for Indigenous rights

Bank of Canada cuts key rate to 1.25% amid coronavirus concerns

Rail line blockades, job action by Ontario teachers and harsh winter weather were also to blame

Most Read