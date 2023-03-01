Minister of Justice and Solicitor General of Alberta Tyler Shandro speaks at a press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. The Alberta government says federal officials have trespassed on private land and they are putting forward a bill to stop it. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta to introduce bill to include federal officials in trespassing rules

The Alberta government says federal officials have trespassed on private land and they are putting forward a bill to stop it.

Government House Leader Joseph Schow declined to provide details on who is trespassing or why, but says it has happened.

He directed reporters to ask Justice Minister Tyler Shandro’s office for details, but Shandro’s office did not immediately return requests for comment.

Schow cited water testing as a concern, as last summer the Saskatchewan government took action when a landowner complained federal officials were taking water samples from a dugout on private land.

Saskatchewan immediately amended its trespass rules to include federal officials.

Schow said the government will also introduce a bill in the upcoming spring sitting to shield gun owners from the federal firearms confiscation program.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
RCMP not investigating 2021 general election meddling allegations: deputy minister
Next story
Harry, Meghan asked to leave UK home in further royal rift

Just Posted

A Central Alberta umpires association is looking for members before the upcoming season. (File photo)
Central Alberta softball umpire association in need of members

Composite drawing of suspect wanted in home robberies. (RCMP photo)
Stettler, Three Hills RCMP remain on hunt for robbery suspect

An arrest has been made in the Feb. 13 church fire. (RCMP photo)
Bashaw RCMP make arrest in church vandalism spree

Canadians are making their final Registered Retirement Savings Plan contributions, in advance of the deadline. (Black Press Media file)
QUIZ: How much do you know about money and savings?