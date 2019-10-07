Alberta to introduce bills on emissions, farm safety when house resumes Tuesday

Provincial budget set to be released on Oct. 24

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Jason Nixon Minister of Environment and Parks chat before the speech from the throne is delivered in Edmonton on Tuesday May 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta’s government house leader says new rules will be introduced this fall on farm safety and reducing large-scale greenhouse gas emissions.

Jason Nixon says the bills will be among 17 pieces of legislation to be introduced over the coming weeks.

Politicians return to the legislature Tuesday.

The fall sitting will be dominated by the release of the provincial budget on Oct. 24.

Premier Jason Kenney has said there will be restraint in the budget, as his government works to fulfil its promise to end the recent run of multibillion-dollar budget deficits within four years.

READ MORE: New support line available for Alberta farmers

RELATED: Oilsands’ greenhouse gas emissions underestimated, new study suggests

But Kenney said the cuts won’t be as deep or as drastic as the 20 per cent clawbacks under former premier Ralph Klein in the early 1990s.

The Canadian Press

