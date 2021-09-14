Alberta to release printable, card-sized vaccine record Thursday

The Alberta Government will release a new way for Albertans to show proof of vaccination Thursday.

In a press release, the government said they will make “card-sized COVID-19 proof of vaccination” printable from the MyHealth records website starting on Thursday. You will also be able to display it on a mobile device or tablet.

“We continue to make it easier for Albertans to securely access their health information, including immunization records, in the palm of their hand any time and anywhere through MyHealth Records,” said Alberta Minister of Health Tyler Shandro in the release.

“More Albertans are signing up for this tool every day to access their health information, and if you haven’t done so already, I encourage you to sign up now.”

Officials are also working on a QR code version of proof of vaccination, which will be scannable and display pertinent immunization information. They say it will be available “in the coming weeks”.

