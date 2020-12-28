Alberta Chief Medicial Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported an additional 19 deaths due to the COVID-19 virus. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

Alberta Chief Medicial Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported an additional 19 deaths due to the COVID-19 virus. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

Alberta tops 1,000 COVID-19 deaths over holidays

First case of COVID variant appears in Alberta from UK traveller

Alberta hit a deadly milestone over the holiday season with 1,002 deaths now linked to COVID-19.

Over the last five days, 112 Abertans have died from the virus, including 18 on Christmas Eve, 17 on Christmas Day and 27 on Boxing Day.

Alberta Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw also said on Monday that Alberta had seen its first case of the mutated COVID virus. It was brought into the province from someone who had recently arrived from the United Kingdom.

Hinshaw said fortunately the traveller did everything right as far as observing health protocols including self-quarantining.

“At this point, there is no evidence there has been any further spread,” she said.

“It is important to remember that the public health measures in place are protective against this variant and the best thing we can do to protect each other is to follow them.”

Hinshaw said health officials are closely watching the variant virus, which early evidence suggests may spread much more easily than the virus that first emerged. Another variant has also recently appeared in South Africa.

Alberta Health is recommended that anyone who has been in the United Kingdom or South Africa in the last 14 days should get tested.

Health officials have worked with the federal government to get a list of all of the people who have been in those places and will be contacting those in Alberta. Health officials are also tracking people who was on the same flight, particularly those sitting nearby.

So far, there is no evidence that the vaccine will not be effective on the new variants but scientists are still studying that.

Hinshaw said that the “selfless actions” of Albertans during the holiday season have helped slow the spread of the virus but the health-care system is still under significant pressure.

The decline in new cases is partly due to the lower numbers of people who got tested over the holidays. On Christmas Day, 14,193 tests were done and 914 new cases identified. On Boxing Day, only 459 cases were found out of 6,866 tests. On Sunday, 9,633 tests revealed 917 new cases.

Additional restrictions imposed earlier this month also likely played a role in bringing cases down.

Albertans should celebrate the new year through virtual gatherings rather than traditional celebrations, she said.

“The new year holds a lot of promise, especially with the expanded rollout of vaccines in the coming weeks and months.”

Just over 6,000 doses of the COVID Pfizer vaccine have been given to health workers so far, she said. The first doses of the Moderna vaccine is expected to arrive in Alberta this week.

Hinshaw said final decisions on what group will be next have yet to be made.

“It’s going take several weeks before we land on those final decisions.”

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Alberta Chief Medicial Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported an additional 19 deaths due to the COVID-19 virus. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Alberta tops 1,000 COVID-19 deaths over holidays

First case of COVID variant appears in Alberta from UK traveller

SPARC members pose for a photo outside Bethany Sylvan Lake along with the numerous gifts they collected for seniors. (Photo Submitted)
SPARC Parent Association brings holiday cheer to Sylvan Lake seniors

SPARC brought gifts to staff and residents at Bethany Sylvan Lake and the Sylvan Lake Lodge

(Pixabay, illustration)
Where’s Santa? NORAD is tracking the jolly old man around the globe this Christmas

As with all things, the Santa tracker will look a little different this year

Alberta Chief Medicial Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported an additional 19 deaths due to the COVID-19 virus. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
19 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, 1,301 additional cases

Central zone has 1,391 active cases of the virus

Some locals watch the parade as it made its way down Lakeshore Drive, Tuesday night. The Santa Cruise was put together at the last minute by Al Cameron and Jay Scotian. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
Santa Cruises through Sylvan Lake

Local businesses decorated their vehicles an slowly strolled through town for a mini Santa Parade

FILE – Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

Quebec figures pushed Canada to this grim milestone

Members of Parliament gather for a group photo in the temporary House of Commons in the West Block of Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
What’s at stake for the main political parties as an election looms in 2021

Here’s a look at some of the factors at play that could shape how or when that election is called

Olivia Meleta, a high school math teacher, is photographed near her Thornhill, Ont., home on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. From texting friends on the sly to downloading apps that spit out answers, educators say the pandemic-induced move to an online classroom has offered up a wealth of tech-driven workarounds to actually doing the work. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Cheating a ‘free-for-all’ at virtual high schools, Canadian teachers say

Stress from the pandemic has collided with the pressure to get good grades

Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews speaks about the upcoming budget in Edmonton on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Toews says the goal in 2021 is to get vaccines out and put the COVID-19 pandemic in the rear-view mirror, thenwork to fix Alberta’s battered economy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
2021: Alberta eyes post-COVID economic rebound but faces big budget questions

Toews said the plan is to get Alberta out of the financial ditch in February with the budget

Debbie Drew poses for a photo with her father Graham Drew during her visit to a long-term care home in British Columbia in this undated handout photo. She said visiting restrictions that were initially needed at facilities like the Lynn Valley Care Centre are now causing more harm than good for her dad and other residents mostly confined to their rooms. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Debbie Drew *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Visit restrictions contributed to depression among care home residents: doctor

Findings released last month show a seven per cent rate of increase in antipsychotic use

Canada’s goalie Devon Levi (1) makes the save on Slovakia forward Dominik Jendek (14) as Thomas Harley (5) defends during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada hangs on to dump Slovakia 3-1 in world junior hockey clash

Canadians a perfect 2-0 to start tournament

Canada’s Alex Newhook (15) scores a goal on Germany’s goalie Jonas Gahr (30) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada steamrolls Germany 16-2 to open world junior hockey championship

Cozens nets a hat trick, three assists for defending champs

Smoke billows from the site of an explosion in the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Explosion rattles downtown Nashville, knocks communications offline

An RV exploded Christmas morning and police believe it was intentional

Most Read