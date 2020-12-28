Alberta tops 1,000 COVID-19 deaths over holidays

First case of COVID variant appears in Alberta from UK traveller

Alberta Chief Medicial Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported an additional 19 deaths due to the COVID-19 virus. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)

Alberta hit a deadly milestone over the holiday season with 1,002 deaths now linked to COVID-19.

Over the last five days, 112 Abertans have died from the virus, including 18 on Christmas Eve, 17 on Christmas Day and 27 on Boxing Day.

Alberta Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw also said on Monday that Alberta had seen its first case of the mutated COVID virus. It was brought into the province from someone who had recently arrived from the United Kingdom.

Hinshaw said fortunately the traveller did everything right as far as observing health protocols including self-quarantining.

“At this point, there is no evidence there has been any further spread,” she said.

“It is important to remember that the public health measures in place are protective against this variant and the best thing we can do to protect each other is to follow them.”

Hinshaw said health officials are closely watching the variant virus, which early evidence suggests may spread much more easily than the virus that first emerged. Another variant has also recently appeared in South Africa.

Alberta Health is recommended that anyone who has been in the United Kingdom or South Africa in the last 14 days should get tested.

Health officials have worked with the federal government to get a list of all of the people who have been in those places and will be contacting those in Alberta. Health officials are also tracking people who was on the same flight, particularly those sitting nearby.

So far, there is no evidence that the vaccine will not be effective on the new variants but scientists are still studying that.

Hinshaw said that the “selfless actions” of Albertans during the holiday season have helped slow the spread of the virus but the health-care system is still under significant pressure.

The decline in new cases is partly due to the lower numbers of people who got tested over the holidays. On Christmas Day, 14,193 tests were done and 914 new cases identified. On Boxing Day, only 459 cases were found out of 6,866 tests. On Sunday, 9,633 tests revealed 917 new cases.

Additional restrictions imposed earlier this month also likely played a role in bringing cases down.

Albertans should celebrate the new year through virtual gatherings rather than traditional celebrations, she said.

“The new year holds a lot of promise, especially with the expanded rollout of vaccines in the coming weeks and months.”

Just over 6,000 doses of the COVID Pfizer vaccine have been given to health workers so far, she said. The first doses of the Moderna vaccine is expected to arrive in Alberta this week.

Hinshaw said final decisions on what group will be next have yet to be made.

“It’s going take several weeks before we land on those final decisions.”

Coronavirus