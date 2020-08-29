Alberta tot in need of miracle treatment

Money is being raised for a $2.8-million treatment for one-year-old girl

One-year-old Harper Hanki was diagnosed with a genetic disorder almost nine months ago.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy-Type 1 affects the muscles that control movements such as head control, sitting, crawling, and in severe cases, swallowing and breathing.

The drug company Novartis is seeking approval for its single-dose IV treatment called Zolgensma, and the green light could come as early as year end. However, provincial funding for the drug could take up to another two years following federal approval.

Zolgensma is only prescribed to children under the age of two, because the sooner treatment is given, the more effective it is at preventing irreversible muscle damage.

The Hanki family doesn’t have time to wait for provincial funding, and is facing a $2.8-million bill for Harper’s treatment.

Family friends are raising money for Harper through an ongoing bottle collection in the Wetaskiwin area and beyond.

“We have twins who are not much younger than Harper, so it hit close to home,” says Brianne Goddard.

“We had to do something,” says husband Chris Goddard.

The Goddards have a trailer, and say that given enough notice, they are more than happy to come to people to collect the bottles within the week.

From there, the funds will be donated to the Hanki family, with hopes of raising enough money for the lifesaving drug that Harper needs.

“You can sell everything you own and not even come close,” Chris says about the overwhelming price of the drug.

However, “If 300,000 people give $10 a piece, she’ll live beyond two.”

Right now, a GoFundMe campaign for Harper sits at just over $155,000, a small dent in what needs to be raised.

To reach out to the Goddard family for bottle collection, call 780-243-2744. For more information on how you can help, visit www.myheroharper.com.


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fundraiser

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Army aircraft crashes off California, killing 2 soldiers

Just Posted

Alberta tot in need of miracle treatment

Money is being raised for a $2.8-million treatment for one-year-old girl

158 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Alberta

158 additional cases Friday, Central zone sits at 21 active cases

Rimbey’s Hawk Tail Brewery having busy summer

Co-owner Anthony Goodwin says they see patrons coming in from Sylvan Lake, Red Deer and Calgary

Return to school ‘is critical,’ says Hinshaw

108 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta Thursday

Sylvan Lake woman urges the public to consider becoming an organ donor

After receiving a liver transplant, Corinne Mielnichuk has seen how organ donation can change lives

Army aircraft crashes off California, killing 2 soldiers

The aircraft crashed during a routine training exercise

Man shot by police in Wisconsin no longer handcuffed to hospital bed

Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back on Sunday

NHL playoffs return after 2-day break for protests

Games were postponed due to protest racial injustice

TikTok celebrities criminally charged after LA house parties

Bryce Hall and Blake Gray are facing criminal charges

Judge postpones decision on returning teen charged in Kenosha killings to Wisconsin

An Illinois judge granted Kyle Rittenhouse’s request to delay the extradition hearing

Elections Canada says two-day voting possible amid COVID-19 if election called this fall

Agency preparing for possibility of fall election due to minority government, upcoming throne speech

2nd day of NBA games halted over racial injustice, while hockey fans await word on NHL

The basketball courts in the NBA’s virus-free bubble at Disney World remain empty

Seaman to sailor: Royal Canadian Navy adopts inclusive, gender-neutral term for junior ranks

New English rank name will match the French version, navy says

Most Read