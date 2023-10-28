Alberta town ends local state of emergency, residents still asked to conserve water

An accident affected its water and wastewater pipelines, causing sewage to flow into the Bow River

A town west of Calgary has lifted its state of local emergency.

The Town of Cochrane made the declaration earlier this week after an accident on Saturday affected its water and wastewater pipelines, causing sewage to flow into the Bow River.

There haven’t been any issues with water quality in the town or in downstream communities such as Calgary, and the sewage leak was contained earlier this week.

Damage to the water pipeline, however, led to significant water loss in Cochrane.

The town had asked its 32,000 residents, as well as its businesses, to follow mandatory water restrictions to make sure there was enough available for fire suppression and other emergencies.

It asks residents to continue conserving water until the repairs to the water line are completed.

The Canadian Press

