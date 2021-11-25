Alberta under 5,000 active cases of COVID-19, Red Deer down to 132 active cases

Alberta reported an additional 379 COVID-19 cases Thursday as the province dipped below 5,000 active cases of the virus.

The province has 4,969 active cases, with 465 people in hospital infected with COVID-19, including 98 in intensive care.

One more death was reported Thursday due to the implications of COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 3,232 since the start of the pandemic.

The Central zone has 712 active cases of the virus, with 101 people in hospital including nine in the ICU.

According to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website, Red Deer sits at 132 active cases, after reporting 145 Wednesday. Red Deer has had 9,375 total cases, with 9,162 recovered and 81 deaths due to the implications of COVID-19.

Camrose has 54 active cases, Wetaskiwin has 44, Red Deer County and Clearwater County each have 42, Mountain View County has 31, Lacombe has 28, Lacombe County and Olds each have 22, while Camrose County, Drumheller and Sylvan Lake each have 21. The County of Stettler sits at 20 and Kneehill County has 17.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 91 active cases of the virus, while Ponoka, including East Ponoka County has 13. Rimbey, including parts of Lacombe County and West Ponoka County has nine active.



