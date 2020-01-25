Alberta Urban Municipalities Association wants province to make tax changes

The Alberta Court of Appeal ruled last year that municipalities are unsecured creditors

The Alberta Urban Municipalities Association is calling on the province to change legislation to allow local governments to collect property taxes from oil and gas properties when they fail.

The association also wants the Alberta Energy Regulator to consider unpaid property taxes as grounds to deny an energy company an operating licence.

“Since municipalities currently have no legislative tool to collect these owed taxes, we urge the provincial government to update the Municipal Government Act so that municipal property taxes can be collected from oil and gas properties in the event of bankruptcy or receivership,” AUMA President Barry Morishita said Friday in a release.

“Having municipalities shouldering these economic burdens from oil and gas companies impairs our economy.”

The association says it represents cities, towns, villages, summer villages, and specialized municipalities where more than 85 per cent of Albertans live.

Morishita noted the association is in solidarity with the Rural Municipalities of Alberta, which earlier this week said the amount of unpaid property taxes that oil and gas companies owe its member communities has more than doubled over the last year.

The RMA says its member municipalities are owed a total of $173 million.

Association president Al Kemmere has said if Alberta’s property tax system is not amended to prevent oil and gas companies from refusing to pay property taxes, many rural municipalities will struggle to remain viable.

Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu said the Kenney government recognizes the effect the unpaid taxes is having on communities.

“We are working to identify potential tools that may help balance the interests of municipalities with the economic realities facing many employers since the 2014-15 downturn,” Madu said in a release.

“This issue is complex, particularly given some of the companies involved have long since gone out of business. Although we have taken immediate steps to provide industry and municipalities with short-term support in these difficult economic times, we know we cannot kick the can down the road.”

The Alberta Court of Appeal ruled last year that municipalities are unsecured creditors, which puts them at the back of the line for tax debt collection after a bankruptcy.

The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Leadership race or no, Tories will hold Liberal government to account: Scheer

Just Posted

Public asked for feedback on fishery management

Alberta Environment and Parks is asking for feedback either online or at a public engagement session

‘Elder in the Making’ Herr Lecture in Lacombe brings light to Treaty 7

Documentary film/interactive talk highlights relationship between Blackfoot elder, Chinese newcomer

Sylvan Lake man accused with murder of wife appears in court

Satnam Singh Sandhu appeared in Red Deer Provincial Court via CCTV on Jan. 22

Sylvan Lake school to ring in 20th anniversary with new look

Ecole Mother Teresa Catholic School getting a new colour pallet alongside school and athletic logos

Fracking the official cause of Sylvan Lake earthquake last spring

Alberta Energy Regulators declared their findings in a report released last month

Women take centre stage at NHL all-star skills competition

Canada beat the United States 2-1 in a spirited 3-on-3 game between female players Friday night

Leadership race or no, Tories will hold Liberal government to account: Scheer

Andrew Scheer said his caucus needs to stay sharp

Alberta woman charged with child abduction pleads guilty to lesser charge

Womann can’t be identified under a court-ordered publication ban

Canada slips in global corruption ranking in aftermath of SNC-Lavalin scandal

The country obtained a score of 77, which places it at the top in the Americas

Wuhan bans cars, Hong Kong closes schools as coronavirus spreads

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said her government will raise its response level to emergency, highest one

RCMP receive tip on Amber Tuccaro’s homicide file

Banff RCMP contacted by a male who alleged that his father may be responsible for a missing person

Here’s what Canada is doing to stop the coronavirus from getting in

Health officials are monitoring multiple possible cases in Canada

Blackfalds RCMP investigate fatal motor vehicle collision

Collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 11 and Burnt Lake Trail

Former Mountie, sports coach convicted of sex abuse in B.C. granted day parole

Alan Davidson was sentenced to almost six years for abusing seven boys in the late 1970s and early 1990s

Most Read