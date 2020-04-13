Alberta study to investigate effectiveness of drug at fighting COVID-19

A provincewide trial will investigate the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in preventing hospitalization for people at the highest risk of developing severe symptoms of COVID-19.

The Alberta Hope COVID-19 study will recruit 1,600 Albertans to determine whether a prescribed five-day treatment of HCQ can prevent hospitalization for those at highest risk of developing a severe illness.

“As we’ve learned from other countries, hospital systems can become overwhelmed by those infected with the virus who need critical care,” said Health Minister Tyler Shandro.

“Our goal is to reduce the risk of severe disease experienced by individuals and reduce the burden on the health-care system by helping people recover from the effects of the virus at home.”

HCQ is an anti-malarial drug that is currently being used mostly for immunological disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis.

The Alberta government states laboratory studies suggest it may be helpful against COVID-19.

In recent weeks, U.S. President Donald Trump has shown his support for hydroxychloroquine, calling it a “game changer.”

In a tweet in March Trump said taking hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin (a common antibiotic) have a real chance of being one of the game changers in history of medicine.

The clinical trial is being led by University of Calgary and University of Alberta researchers.

Alberta Health Services will obtain permission from individuals with positive COVID-19 tests to provide their contact information to Alberta Hope COVID-19 study researchers. Consenting participants will be screened for safety and eligibility.

The study has been approved by Health Canada.

HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine. The FDA has moved mountains – Thank You! Hopefully they will BOTH (H works better with A, International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents)….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2020



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus