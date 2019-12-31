BLANK SPACER

VIDEO: Alberta will ‘fight back’ on federal carbon tax, justice minister says

Gas expected to cost about four cents more per litre, as of Jan. 2

Alberta is promising to continue its fight against the federal carbon tax as the price of gasoline in the province is set to jump.

Starting Thursday, a litre of gas is expected to cost about four cents more, with that levy increasing to almost seven cents in April.

The federal Liberals are accompanying the tax with a rebate program.

Alberta Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer told a news conference at a Calgary truck stop that people should gas-up and reiterated that the province is fighting the tax.

He disputes assertions that the tax won’t hurt Alberta consumers because of the rebates, saying it is costing jobs.

Alberta is challenging the tax in the province’s Court of Appeal.

The Canadian Press

