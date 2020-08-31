The Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 10, 2012. An Alberta woman who was granted a new trial by the Supreme Court of Canada has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the fatal shooting of her domestic partner. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Alberta woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in partner’s shooting death

Deborah Doonanco, who is 58, was initially found guilty of second-degree murder and other charges

An Alberta woman who was granted a new trial by the Supreme Court of Canada has been sentenced to eight years in prison after she pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the fatal shooting of her domestic partner.

Deborah Doonanco, who is 58, was initially found guilty of second-degree murder, arson and interfering with human remains after Kevin Feland’s body was found in her home in Glendon, Alta., in May 2014.

She was sentenced to life in prison, but appealed her conviction to the Alberta Court of Appeal, which dismissed it.

A dissenting opinion by one of the three judges gave Doonanco automatic leave to go to the Supreme Court, which granted the new trial in February.

An agreed statement of facts filed in today’s hearing said that the relationship between Doonanco and Feland was characterized by abuse.

Justice Peter Michalyshyn accepted a joint submission by the Crown and defence lawyers that recommended the eight-year sentence, with four years of credit for time served.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada signs deals with two suppliers for potential COVID-19 vaccines
Next story
Feds ‘looking into’ alleged bullying by RCMP employee facing security charges

Just Posted

What you need to know as hunting season begins

As of Sept. 1, bowhunting season begins in Central Alberta.

Alberta tot in need of miracle treatment

Money is being raised for a $2.8-million treatment for one-year-old girl

158 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Alberta

158 additional cases Friday, Central zone sits at 21 active cases

Rimbey’s Hawk Tail Brewery having busy summer

Co-owner Anthony Goodwin says they see patrons coming in from Sylvan Lake, Red Deer and Calgary

Return to school ‘is critical,’ says Hinshaw

108 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta Thursday

QUIZ: The bare facts about bears

As summer ends, bear sightings will become more common. How much do you know about bears?

Want a latte? Bring a mask: Starbucks to make face coverings mandatory in Canada

Customers without masks will be able to order via the drive-thru, curb-side pickup or ordering for delivery

Climate change creating vast new glacial lakes, future flooding risk: research

Many glacial lakes are located in thinly inhabited locales such as Greenland

Feds ‘looking into’ alleged bullying by RCMP employee facing security charges

Cameron Jay Ortis is charged with Security of Information Act violations, breach of trust and a computer-related offence

Alberta woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in partner’s shooting death

Deborah Doonanco, who is 58, was initially found guilty of second-degree murder and other charges

Canada signs deals with two suppliers for potential COVID-19 vaccines

This is the third such deal Canada has made with COVID-19 vaccine developers

Calgary chicken processing plant will remain open after COVID-19 outbreak

The meat processing industry has been particularly hard hit by the novel coronavirus.

How would an O’Toole-led Conservative government handle the COVID-19 recovery?

How O’Toole responds to the Liberals’ plans will give a signal about where he intends to take his party’s policy

Toronto Raptors set to restart after emotional few days in NBA bubble

Raptors Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell were among the first to mention a boycott

Most Read