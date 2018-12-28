Alberta woman returned to Canada after arrest in China

Sarah McIver’s arrest followed those of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor

Global Affairs Canada says Albertan Sarah McIver has been released from custody in China and returned to Canada.

McIver had been detained over a work-permit issue related to her teaching job.

Her arrest followed those of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, two Canadians living and working in China, on allegations they were harming China’s national security.

China arrested Kovrig and Spavor separately after Canadian authorities detained a Chinese technology executive in Vancouver.

Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of electronics giant Huawei Technologies, is wanted in the United States on allegations she lied to American banks as part of an effort to get around sanctions on Iran.

Both China and Canada have insisted that McIver’s case is different from Kovrig’s and Spavor’s.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau says it’s worth ‘pointing out’ similarities between Scheer and Harper

Just Posted

Roiled in oil: Alberta votes in 2019 as energy issues, Trudeau dominate debate

Rachel Notley will take voters to the polls after 2018 saw her battle for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Sylvan Lake Pirates lose in NexSource Centre debut

The Pirates fell 8-2 to the Red Deer Rustlers in front of over 300 hockey fans on Dec. 21

PHOTOS: Annual Christmas Eve Supper had overwhelming numbers

The 18th annual event saw roughly double the expected number of guests

Getting your passport has been made easier

Government of Canada doubles number of locations where Canadians can get their passports

The Queen offers wishes for peace in annual Christmas speech

A chauffeured limousine delivered the 92-year-old monarch to St. Mary Magdalene Church

Ice dancers Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir named team of the year

Just one YouTube video of the pair’s Olympic free dance program has almost three million views

Alberta woman returned to Canada after arrest in China

Sarah McIver’s arrest followed those of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor

Fashion Fridays: 10 fashion mistakes all women make

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Trudeau says it’s worth ‘pointing out’ similarities between Scheer and Harper

The Liberal party put the Harper stamp on Scheer the day he was elected leader of the Conservative party

Ex-astronaut Thirsk to help define Canada’s place in Mars mission

Canadian Space Agency says former astronaut Robert Thirsk s the only person on Earth who fits the bill

Liberals hope funding change solves infrastructure spending, cost concerns

Under the Liberals, spending on infrastructure projects over the next 10 years has risen to $186 billion

Apple trees from Isaac Newton’s bring ‘magic’ to universities around the world

Newton’s trees combine history, science, folklore and legend, which makes them enchanting

Elizabeth May predicts she won’t stand alone after the next election

It has been a long time coming for a party that many still consider a fringe entity.

Work still to be done after Canada’s 14-0 world junior hockey win: coach

The win was a good reminder of hockey basics, said Canadian right-winger Owen Tippett, who scored twice

Most Read