Alberta youth charged over theft of $17,000 in snow equipment at B.C. ski resort

Strathmore RCMP have recovered approximately $17,000 in stolen skis and snowboards which they believe were stolen from Fernie Alpine Resort (FAR) on January 19.

On Saturday FAR reported to Elk Valley RCMP that numerous pairs of skis, along with poles/bindings, and snowboards were stolen from the ski mountain.

Elk Valley RCMP worked in collaboration with Strathmore RCMP in Alberta and were able to arrest two youth who were charged with the theft of the stolen items. The youths had alegedly posted these items for sale on Kijiji.

Three snowboards and 10 pairs of skis were recovered. Strathmore RCMP are now working on identifying and returning the stolen skis to their rightful owners.

The investigation actively continues as some of the skis and snowboards have not yet been recovered.

Fernie Alpine Resort did not respond to a request for comment.

If you know anything about this incident, or have any information to report, please call the Strathmore RCMP Detachment at 403-934-3535.



