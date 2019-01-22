Alberta youth charged over theft of $17,000 in snow equipment at B.C. ski resort

Alberta RCMP recovered $17,000 in skis/snowboards believed stolen from Fernie Alpine Resort Saturday

Strathmore RCMP have recovered approximately $17,000 in stolen skis and snowboards which they believe were stolen from Fernie Alpine Resort (FAR) on January 19.

On Saturday FAR reported to Elk Valley RCMP that numerous pairs of skis, along with poles/bindings, and snowboards were stolen from the ski mountain.

Elk Valley RCMP worked in collaboration with Strathmore RCMP in Alberta and were able to arrest two youth who were charged with the theft of the stolen items. The youths had alegedly posted these items for sale on Kijiji.

Three snowboards and 10 pairs of skis were recovered. Strathmore RCMP are now working on identifying and returning the stolen skis to their rightful owners.

The investigation actively continues as some of the skis and snowboards have not yet been recovered.

Fernie Alpine Resort did not respond to a request for comment.

If you know anything about this incident, or have any information to report, please call the Strathmore RCMP Detachment at 403-934-3535.


editor@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BREAKING: Province denying Ponoka funding, further action being touted
Next story
‘I still weep’: Parkland survivors write book on shooting

Just Posted

BREAKING: Blackfalds RCMP on scene of school bus collision and car jacking

RCMP are looking for a silver 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander with Alberta license plate BNR655

PHOTOS: Family Skating and Sledding Party returns to Sylvan Lake

The free event also featured hot chocolate, bonfires and special guests at Leader Field on Jan. 20

Ladies take to the ice in annual Sylvan Lake Curling Club’s bonspiel

The Ladies’ Bonspiel was held at the NexSource Centre, Jan. 18-20

West Central Tigers host second annual alumni game

The game on Jan. 18 was followed by a fundraiser pub night for the current Midget AA Tiger team

ReImagine Sylvan adopted for waterfront area

SWARP is a 20 year plan to make the waterfront area a year-round destination

New Canada Food Guide nixes portion sizes, promotes plant-based proteins

Guide no longer lists milk and dairy products as a distinct food group

Alberta youth charged over theft of $17,000 in snow equipment at B.C. ski resort

Alberta RCMP recovered $17,000 in skis/snowboards believed stolen from Fernie Alpine Resort Saturday

Harlem Globetrotters land in Red Deer Jan. 27th

One-of-a-kind show set to run in the Enmax Centrium

China demands U.S. drop Huawei extradition request with Canada

Hua said China demands that the U.S. withdraw the arrest warrant against Meng Wanzhou

BREAKING: Province denying Ponoka funding, further action being touted

MSI and other funding sources now gone until town rescinds motion to withhold property tax money

Giant ice disk equipped with webcam after surviving storm

Westbrook official Tina Radel says the livestream was requested by Brown University

Calmar break and enter investigated, suspect pictured

Leduc RCMP Investigate Break and Enter and Theft

B.C. animators land Oscar nominations

‘Animal Behaviour’ by Vancouver’s David Fine and Alison Snowden among several Canadians on the short list

Police looking for missing 81 year old Thorsby man

Thorsby RCMP seek assistance to locate missing elderly male

Most Read