The Saddledome is seen from a hillside park in Calgary on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. A group of Albertans says they have started to explore whether communities across the province could host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Albertans exploring 2030 Commonwealth Games bid in communities across the province

A group of Albertans says they have started to explore whether communities across the province could host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

The group includes athletes, business and sports leaders, the chief of Tsuut’ina Nation, as well as the mayors of Calgary and Edmonton.

They say they have been working together for three years to prepare a feasibility assessment on a bid to host the Games.

It would be held over 11 days in August 2030 in Calgary, Edmonton, Tsuut’ina Nation, the Bow Valley and other Alberta communities.

The Commonwealth Games are held every four years, with competitors representing 74 nations and territories.

Victoria was the last Canadian host city in 1994.

