Thanksgiving turkey. (file photo)

Albertans show gratitude to health care workers with thanksgiving meals, gift cards

Albertans want to thank those who’ve been putting in long hours at hospitals during the pandemic

Hundreds of Albertans are sending coffee, gift cards and Thanksgiving meals this weekend to those working in intensive care units overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

J’Val (juh-VAL) Shuster says she and her staff at Devour Catering will be delivering turkey dinners to 200 nurses, doctors and healthcare staff at four Calgary hospitals on Sunday.

People have been paying $15 per meal through the company’s “I See You I-C-U’ initiative, and hundreds more meals will be delivered in the days to come.

She says Albertans want to thank those who’ve been putting in long hours at hospitals during the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Betty Wade of Calgary bought 50 of the meals and says she’s very thankful for health workers.

Chad Ohman of Edmonton recently started his own thank-you campaign with gift cards.

He raised 12-hundred dollars online and says he’ll be delivering the cards to various hospitals on the weekend.

The Canadian Press

