Newly-elected MLAs stand during an orientation at the Alberta Legislature in Edmonton on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Alberta’s 47 legislature newbies meet under the dome for orientation day

Most new members are with the United Conservatives, who won a majority government

Alberta’s 47 new provincial politicians gathered at the legislature today to learn the ropes of their new jobs.

Legislature Speaker Bob Wanner, talking to them in the debate chamber, dispensed advice ranging from respecting political opponents to watching their diets and being careful about posting on social media.

READ MORE: Kenney talks pipelines with Trudeau after election win, calls it cordial

Most new members are with the United Conservatives, who won a majority government in last week’s election.

Three newcomers will join Rachel Notley’s NDP on the Opposition benches when the house resumes sitting next month.

Incoming premier Jason Kenney and his cabinet members are to be sworn in Tuesday.

Kenney’s UCP captured 63 seats in the 87-seat legislature, with the NDP taking the remaining 24.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Axworthy urges renewed Canada-Ukraine ties despite concerns about new president
Next story
Cenovus CEO estimates production curtailments will deliver billions to taxpayers

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Town Council approves a 2019 supplementary tax

The Town expects to see roughly $40,000 in revenue from the supplementary tax in 2019.

Alberta’s 47 legislature newbies meet under the dome for orientation day

Most new members are with the United Conservatives, who won a majority government

Annual Home and Lifestyle Show coming to Sylvan Lake

The inaugural event will showcase local businesses at the NexSource Centre’s curling rink on May 11

$100,000 grant allows Sylvan Lake to address elder abuse

The funds are from the Aging Well in Community Grant and will be distributed over three years

Young Sylvan Lake woman nominated for a Women of Excellence Award

Tatyanna Stoesz, 16, was nominated for the award by her drama teacher at H.J. Cody

VIDEO: Police dog in Oregon struck by 200 porcupine quills during pursuit

The German shepherd had to be sedated and was in treatment for more than two hours

Oil and gas company confirms death of one of its employees in Yoho avalanche

Dana Coffield died when he was skiing in the Rocky Mountains

Cenovus CEO estimates production curtailments will deliver billions to taxpayers

The curtailment program started Jan. 1 was designed to keep 325,000 barrels per day off the market

Robbery in Leduc County estimated at $40,000

Leduc RCMP investigate break and enter and theft of firearms

Singh says childhood abuse steeled him for scrutiny and stress of politics

He recounts the assaults for the first time in his book Love & Courage

Despite five extra weeks’ parental leave in Canada, dads still face stigma: survey

One reason people said dads don’t need leave is because they can just bond with their kids at weekend

Calgary’s public school board responds to Syrian child’s suicide after bullying

Amal Alshteiwi, a newcomer to Canada from Syria, took her own life several weeks ago

Child, 11, accidentally shot in the chest at Alberta religious colony

Child taken from Hutterite colony to nearby hospital

Woman in critical condition after motorcycle crash on Edmonton highway

Police say both women were thrown from the bike, and the van continued forward, hitting a Nissan Altima

Most Read