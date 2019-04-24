Alberta’s 47 legislature newbies meet under the dome for orientation day

Most new members are with the United Conservatives, who won a majority government

Newly-elected MLAs stand during an orientation at the Alberta Legislature in Edmonton on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Alberta’s 47 new provincial politicians gathered at the legislature today to learn the ropes of their new jobs.

Legislature Speaker Bob Wanner, talking to them in the debate chamber, dispensed advice ranging from respecting political opponents to watching their diets and being careful about posting on social media.

Most new members are with the United Conservatives, who won a majority government in last week’s election.

Three newcomers will join Rachel Notley’s NDP on the Opposition benches when the house resumes sitting next month.

Incoming premier Jason Kenney and his cabinet members are to be sworn in Tuesday.

Kenney’s UCP captured 63 seats in the 87-seat legislature, with the NDP taking the remaining 24.

The Canadian Press

