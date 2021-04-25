Asymptomatic testing will now be available for "priority groups" who are most likely to spread the COVID-19 virus to vulnerable or at-risk populations. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS

Alberta’s active COVID-19 case total rises above 20,000

Central zone has 2,165 active cases

Alberta now has more than 20,000 active COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday, the Government of Alberta identified 1,437 new COVID-19 cases, including 932 variants of concern.

There are now 20,136 active cases in the province, to go along with the 159,603 recovered cases. Of the active cases, 61.1 per cent have been identified as variants of concern.

Additionally, three new deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,067.

Red Deer’s active cases total continued to rise Sunday – there are now 634 in the city, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

When looking at the province’s mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 147 active cases, Lacombe County has 101, the City of Lacombe has 120, Olds has 100, Sylvan Lake has 72, Mountain View County has 79, Clearwater County has 62 and Stettler County has 32.

The City of Camrose has 151 active cases, Camrose County has 74, Kneehill County has 42, Starland County has seven and Drumheller has 19.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 182 active cases, Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 104 and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County, has 22.

Overall, the central zone has 2,165 active cases of the virus.

Currently, 594 people in Alberta are in hospital due to COVID-19 – 140 of those individuals have been admitted into an intensive care unit. There are 54 people hospitalized in the central zone, with seven in intensive care.

“One of the most important steps you can take is to be vaccinated when you’re eligible. All vaccines are safe, effective and save lives,” Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter.

As of Saturday, 1,398,673 vaccine doses have been administered in Alberta.


