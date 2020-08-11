Alberta’s active COVID-19 cases continue to trend downwards

There are now 1,004 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta as of Tuesday’s update. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta dipped Tuesday.

Although the province reported 85 new cases of the virus, the number of active cases dropped from 1,090 Monday to 1,004 on Tuesday. On Friday, there were more than 1,100 active cases.

There are now 10,552 recovered cases across the province, with 62 people in hospital and 14 in the ICU. In addition, the province reported three new deaths as a result of COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 216.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said Monday that after showing some optimism last week, she wasn’t thrilled to see two days on the weekend with more than 100 cases.

“COVID continues to be with us and we cannot turn our backs on this virus,” she said.

“COVID-19 is not going away and we all need to make wise decisions, every day, that make life safer, regardless of whether case numbers are rising or falling at any given time. After six months, I know it can feel like information overload for many people.”

The number of active cases in the central zone also declined, as there are now just 99 in the region, down from 157 on Monday. So far, 442 people in the zone have recovered from the virus, with just 11 people in hospital.

The City of Red Deer reported two new cases, with 14 active cases now in the area.

Red Deer County sits at three active cases, Lacombe County has four and Ponoka County has one.

The City of Lacombe also has four active cases. The Town of Sylvan Lake has no active cases, as well as the County of Wetaskiwin and the City of Wetaskiwin.

Both the City of Camrose and Camrose County have one active case. Rocky Mountain House and Didsbury sit at one active case each and the Three Hills area has two active cases.

Starland County and Drumheller have seven active cases combined, while Stettler and county have six active. The Municipality of Wainwright has 46 active cases.

The Edmonton zone now has the largest number of active cases in the province, with 401. In that region, 1,586 people have recovered, while 26 people are in hospital and seven remain in the ICU.

In the Calgary zone, there are 322 active cases, with 6,347 recovered. Fifteen people are in hospital, with one in the ICU.