Red Deer’s active COVID-19 case total rose by three on Friday.

The city now has 10 cases, according to the latest statistics released by the provincial government.

Provincially, 277 new cases were confirmed by the government on Friday. There are currently 2,225 active cases, 17,488 people who have recovered and 282 who have died in Alberta.

Eighty-six people are in hospital due to COVID-19 – 11 of those individuals have been admitted into an intensive care unit.

Alberta’s central zone currently has 50 active COVID-19 cases, which is the lowest among all Alberta Health Services’ zones. Three people in the central zone are currently in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 1,329 active cases in Edmonton, 628 in Calgary, 105 in the north zone, 50 in the south zone and 11 from an unknown area.

Red Deer County, Stettler County, Lacombe County and Sylvan Lake each have two active cases.

Ponoka County has 16 cases, Mountain View County has three, and Olds and the City of Wetaskiwin each have one active case.



