Alberta’s central zone has 670 active cases

The City of Red Deer has dipped just below 500 active COVID-19 cases.

Red Deer has 499 active cases of the virus, which is 36 fewer than Saturday, according to geospatial mapping on the provincial government’s website.

Provincially, 301 new cases were identified Sunday. There are 4,584 active and 127,034 recovered cases in Alberta. Three new deaths were reported as well, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,886.

The central zone has 670 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 1,551, the north zone has 1,059, the Edmonton zone has 970 and the south zone has 319. The locations of 15 active cases are unknown.

Provincewide, 250 people are currently hospitalized by the virus, with 46 of those individuals in an intensive care unit. Meanwhile, the central zone has 34 hospitalizations – 10 of those individuals are in an ICU.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

In that setting, Red Deer County currently has 30 active cases, Sylvan Lake has 17, the City of Lacombe 14, Lacombe County has 26, Mountain View County has 21, Olds has five, Clearwater County has seven and Stettler County has one.

In the local geographic area setting on the government’s website, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 25 active cases. Ponoka County, including east Ponoka County, has 21 active.

Rimbey, including west Ponoka County and partial Lacombe County, has no active cases.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw’s next live update is Monday.



