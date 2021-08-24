Alberta’s COVID-19 cases continue to rise

629 new cases reported on Tuesday, up 154 from Monday

Alberta’s COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

There were 629 cases — up 154 from Monday —reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases across the province to 7,931. The positivity rate has now hit 10.82 per cent. Seven more deaths were reported, bringing the provincial total to 2,355.

Among the new cases, 117 were fully vaccinated, 48 partially vaccinated and 483 were unvaccinated.

There are 258 people in hospital, including 57 in ICU. Central zone has 794 with 26 people in hospital and five in the ICU.

Red Deer has 209 active cases, up 10 from Monday. In the city, 5,828 have recovered and 43 people have died from COVID.

Sylvan Lake has 51 active cases, while Lacombe has 23 active cases, and Olds has 39. Lacombe County has 60, Stettler County has 25, Clearwater County has 45, Mountain View County has 50, Red Deer County has 59 active cases.

Wetaskiwin has nine active cases. Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis, has 34 active cases, while Rimbey, including West Ponoka County and Partial Lacombe County, has 17, and Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 17.

The City of Camrose has 17 active cases, Camrose County has 11, Kneehill County has 16, and Drumheller has 10.

To date, 68.9 per cent of eligible Albertans age 12 and up are fully vaccinated, with 77.4 per cent receiving at least one dose. So far 5,503,259 dozes of vaccine have been administered in the province.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus