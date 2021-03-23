Alberta’s COVID cases have risen to more than 6,200

Amid news of delayed vaccine shipments to Canada, Alberta is still surpassing 6,200 active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted that there has been a delay in picking up the next Moderna vaccine from Belgium. “This will delay their arrival into Canada and, ultimately, into Alberta by a day or two,” she stated.

While this is “disappointing,” Hinshaw said it should not impact any existing vaccine bookings. (She noted some pharmacies have had to cancel or re-book appointments because of last week’s delay in Moderna vaccine “but these two are unrelated.”)

“Frustrating” delays are unavoidable when there is a limited supply, said Hinshaw. “The good news is everyone will get a vaccine soon and we will h ave enough to immunize every adult by June.”

After declining numbers for much of March, the province has seen a spike in cases recently, reporting an additional 465 cases Tuesday totalling to 6,231 active.

Hinshaw also reported another 197 COVID-19 variant cases with a total of 1,908 variant cases.

There were also three additional COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,971 since the start of the pandemic.

The Central zone sits at 578 active cases of the virus and the region has 305 variant cases, all from the U.K.-discovered variant virus. Thirty-five people are in hospital with seven in the Intensive Care Unit.

Red Deer is at 132 active cases of COVID-19.

When looking at the province’s geospatial mapping for COVID-19 cases on the municipality setting, regions are defined by metropolitan areas, cities, urban service areas, rural areas and towns with approximately 10,000 or more people; smaller regions are incorporated into the corresponding rural area.

With that setting, Red Deer County has 19 active cases of the virus, Lacombe County has 40 active and Clearwater County sits at 19 active.

Lacombe has 39 active and Sylvan Lake has 20 active cases, while Olds sits at nine active. Mountain View County sits at 10 active, Kneehill County has four active and Drumheller has 61 active.

Camrose County sits at five active cases and the County of Stettler has eight.

Camrose is at one active case and Wetaskiwin has 39 active.

On the local geographic area setting, Wetaskiwin County, including Maskwacis has 58 active. Ponoka, including East Ponoka County, has 96 active cases and Rimbey, which includes West Ponoka County and parts of Lacombe County has 11 active.

