Statistics Canada says volatility in the amount Albertans paid for electricity last month helped slow the decline of Canadian energy prices for July -- one of the key reasons cited by the agency as the national inflation rate ticked up.Hydro towers are seen over a golf course in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Alberta’s electricity cost surge helps drive inflation even as energy prices drop

Statistics Canada says a spike in the amount Albertans paid for electricity last month counteracted an overall decline in energy prices in July — and was one of the key reasons cited by the agency as the overall inflation rate ticked up.

The agency says energy prices were down 8.2 per cent in July on a year-over-year basis, compared with 14.6 per cent in June.

That was driven both by gasoline prices falling less dramatically from prices a year ago, along with electricity prices rising at a faster pace in July than they did in June.

Yet the price of electricity was up 11.7 per cent last month compared with 5.8 per cent in June, with the gain attributed to a 127.8 per cent increase in Alberta electricity prices.

Statistics Canada notes Alberta’s electricity costs are often volatile and were influenced by high summer demand.

July’s costs also rose compared with last year due to the province phasing out temporary measures that helped keep energy costs lower before the summer.

Eligible Albertans received a total of $500 in monthly rebates on their power bills from July 2022 to April 2023, with the federal agency noting prices fell 24.4 per cent month-over-month when the program was first introduced last summer.

The province’s electricity rate cap of 13.5 cents per kilowatt hour, applied for those on a Regulated Rate Option from January to March 2023, also kept prices lower in the earlier part of the year.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Raining ashes’: N.W.T. evacuees recall flight, long drives as wildfires continue

Just Posted

(Advocate file photo)
More temporary closures expected for the Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service

(photo provided by Amanda Mercer)
Sylvan Lake holds first Lemonade Day

Gulls starting pitcher Tyler Boudreau throws a strike against the Okotoks Dawgs during Game 2 of the WCBL West Finals on Saturday at Gulls Stadium. (Photo by Ian Gustafson/ Advocate staff)
Sylvan Lake Gulls eliminated by Dawgs in WCBL West Finals

Mikki is one of the many dogs in Canada providing companionship to people. Do you know how many dogs live in Canada? (Kim Lawton photo)
QUIZ: Are you enjoying the dog days of summer?