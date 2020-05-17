Alberta’s Fair Deal Report finished, but won’t be released until pandemic subsides

Premier says he looks forward to giving the report “the proper attention it deserves”

EDMONTON — A panel exploring Alberta’s role in Confederation is complete, but the government says it won’t be released to the public until after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Premier Jason Kenney announced the Fair Deal Panel in November to look at a range of issues on how the province can get a better deal in Canada, including possibly pulling out of the Canada Pension Plan and replacing it with an Alberta version.

Other proposals included creating a separate police service and establishing a formalized provincial constitution.

The due date for its report and recommendations had been March 31, but a news release Saturday says the government will announce a date for the public release “once the urgency of the COVID-19 response has subsided.”

The province says the panel, which includes former Reform Party leader Preston Manning, has held town halls, done a survey, held interviews with experts and stakeholders, and done polling.

Premier Jason Kenney thanked panel members in the news release, saying he looks forward to giving the report “the proper attention it deserves” once Alberta has safely started to implement its COVID-19 relaunch strategy.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria Day marks subdued start to cottage season during COVID-19: officials

Just Posted

Gov’t confirms 72 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Saturday

60 are in hospital due to the virus

PHOTO: Snowbirds fly over Red Deer on Saturday

The Canadian Armed Forces aerobatics team is on a cross-country tour

Alberta increases outdoor gathering limit to 50 people

There are a total of 62 Albertans hospitalized due to COVID-19

Federal COVID-19 wage subsidy to last through summer, Trudeau says

Eligibility is expected to be expanded

Alberta Justice Minister addresses federal firearm ban

Alberta Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer discusses Alberta’s standpoint on the issue.

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Halifax lab team to conduct first Canadian trials for possible COVID-19 vaccine

Health Canada has approved trials

Alberta’s Fair Deal Report finished, but won’t be released until pandemic subsides

Premier says he looks forward to giving the report “the proper attention it deserves”

Canadian communities and businesses to feel the pain of cruise cancellations

Revenue is expected to be cut by at least half this year

Victoria Day marks subdued start to cottage season during COVID-19: officials

Local officials say seasonal visitors have for the most part respected precautions

Trudeau mum on possible help for Air Canada following announcement of layoffs

On Saturday, Trudeau acknowledged the difficult situation facing airlines and the travel industry

‘I don’t want to be scared anymore:’ physical distancing tough for the blind

Maintaining a two-metre distance from members of the public is a challenge

QUIZ: Exploring gardens

How much do you know about gardening and famous gardens?

Most Read