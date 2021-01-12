(Black Press Media files)

(Black Press Media files)

Alberta’s top court tells environmental appeals board to expand public hearings

Board deals with appeals to decisions made under the province’s Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Alberta’s highest court has told the province’s Environmental Appeals Board that it should have listened to wider public concerns before allowing an energy services company to dispose of radioactive waste in a landfill.

The Court of Appeal of Alberta decision could force the province to consult more broadly and relax rules that critics say restrict who can speak at public hearings, said a lawyer who argued the case.

“The court’s message is clear and strong,” said Shaun Fluker of the University of Calgary’s Public Interest Law Clinic. “There is a role for public engagement and public participation in the decision-making that takes place.”

Fluker was representing a British Columbia-based company called Normtek Radiation Services. In 2016, Normtek filed an objection with Alberta’s Environmental Appeals Board over a proposal by Secure Energy Services of Calgary to accept radioactive oilfield waste at its site west of Edmonton.

The arm’s-length board deals with appeals to decisions made under the province’s Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act.

Normtek offers radioactive decontamination as one of its services and presented a long list of concerns. It said Secure’s proposal didn’t measure radioactivity adequately and failed to track radiation exposure for workers and groundwater.

It said Secure would accept oilfield waste that was significantly more radioactive than any other landfill in Canada.

Normtek also suggested Secure’s permit application was being considered despite Alberta having no regulations for disposal of that type of waste.

Secure disputed the claims in documents filed with the appeals board.

The board never considered any of Normtek’s concerns. It ruled that because the company was based in B.C., it didn’t meet the test of being directly affected by Secure’s plans. Normtek was considered to have no standing.

The Appeal Court called that restrictive, artificial and unreasonable.

“The board misinterpreted the law,” said the Dec. 11 judgment. “The law is simply that standing is a preliminary matter to be dealt with, if it can be, at the outset of the proceeding. Sometimes it cannot be.”

Fluker said the court struck down a standard that the Environmental Appeals Board and the Alberta Energy Regulator have been using for years.

“This is a long-standing and widespread issue,” he said.

Fluker notes the appeals board used the question of standing to dismiss 200 statements of concern filed over an application to sell water from the Rocky Mountains. And the energy regulator has cancelled public hearings on energy projects after none of the interveners met the standing test.

Gilbert Van Nes, the board’s general counsel, said the body will reconvene to consider whether Normtek should have standing. If Normtek is successful, the board will consider its concerns in a hearing that could affirm, change or revoke Secure’s permit.

“The Court of Appeal’s decision has suggested that we need to be broader in looking at the types of interest that can create standing,” said Van Nes, who added the board hears about 100 cases a year.

Secure has been operating under its permit since 2016. Van Nes said it comes up for renewal in March.

An Alberta Environment spokeswoman said the department is reviewing the ruling.

Bob Weber, The Canadian Press

Environment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian blueberries no threat to U.S. producers, embassy tells trade commission
Next story
Michigan plans to charge ex-governor in Flint lead-contaminated water scandal

Just Posted

A total of 16,300 lab tests Thursday showed an eight per cent positivity rate for Alberta, the chief medical officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter on Friday. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
5 new COVID-19 deaths in Central zone– 38 deaths provincially a new daily record for Alberta

Two of the most recent deaths were in Red Deer, two in Camrose

Advocate file photo
Health restrictions delay guilty plea in case of Sylvan Lake man accused of killing wife

Satnam Sandhu now expected to plead guilty to manslaughter on Feb. 23

Mayor Sean McIntyre. Photo Submitted
Sylvan Lake Mayor says 2020 was a ‘weird, scary and lonely year’

The Town of Sylvan Lake faced many challenges last year and saw many successes, McIntyre says

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced the vaccination program will be accelerated. (Photography by Paul Taillon/Office of the Premier)
Albertans who are 75 and older to get vaccinated starting in February

There were 23 more deaths reported in the province

Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer has joined with other Alberta mayors to lobby against the provincial government’s plan to centralize ambulance dispatch in Calgary. (Contributed image)
Red Deer Mayor makes last-minute appeal to a premier, who has ignored municipal offers to preserve local ambulance dispatch

‘Unfortunately the province is no longer engaging with us,’ says Veer

This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, image from a video released by Schwarzenegger shows former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger delivering a public message. Schwarzenegger compared the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to the Nazis and called President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.” (Frank Fastner/Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)
VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger compares U.S. Capitol mob to Nazis

Schwarzenegger, who was born in Austria, compared the Proud Boys — a far-right extremist group — to the Nazis

Natalie Klein, of Bladez 2 Fadez, finishes up with her first client Daryl Dyck on Jan. 12. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)
Updated: RCMP attend shortly after central Alberta salon reopens

Innisfail shop owner stands up for small business

(Black Press Media files)
Alberta’s top court tells environmental appeals board to expand public hearings

Board deals with appeals to decisions made under the province’s Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act

Lesser Slave Lake UCP MLA Pat Rehn. (Facebook)
Alberta town working around its MLA to get things done: mayor

Mayor Tyler Warman says UCP MLA Pat Rehn has not reached out to council being asked to resign

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada secures 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses; U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21

Extra doses will come this spring starting in April

Numbers on the geospatial map on alberta.ca under the local geographic area setting on Jan. 12, 2021.
Ponoka County says ‘We need to start owning the message a little more’

Active cases starting to fall in Ponoka County, Maskwacis sees 25 per cent drop

Sylvan Lake’s Best Western Plus Chateau Inn on Lakeshore Drive has applied to the town to convert to apartments. (Photo from Best Western Plus Chateau Inn Facebook page)
Events cancelled: Sylvan Lake hotel considering apartment conversion

Tough times for Alberta hotel industry has owners looking at options

File photo
BREAKING: Wetaskiwin RCMP lay kidnapping charges for kidnapping at truck stop west of Wetaskiwin

Victim sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks to the media at a COVID-19 press briefing Monday Jan. 11, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Quebec woman, leash-clad husband fined $3K after attempting to skirt curfew rules

Province under 8 p.m. curfew until Feb. 8

Most Read