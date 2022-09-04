Alert issued for suspects in random Saskatchewan stabbings expanded to Alberta

Alberta, Manitoba residents asked to keep eye out for Damien and Myles Sanderson

Damien and Myles Sanderson are shown in Saskatchewan RCMP handout photo. Police issued a province-wide alert in Saskatchewan Sunday morning with two suspects on the loose after multiple stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Saskatchewan RCMP **MANDATORY CREDIT**

Police in Regina were on the hunt for two suspects Sunday, with alerts and warnings extended to Alberta and Manitoba, following reports of multiple stabbings three hours north of the capital city.

RCMP say the attacks took place in several locations, including James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, early Sunday.

Early indications suggested victims may have been attacked at random, but police have not said how many were injured or if anyone died.

The search for suspects was waged as fans descended in Regina for a sold out annual Labour Day game between the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Regina Police Service, in a news release, said that with the help of Mounties, it was investigating on several fronts to locate and arrest the suspects and had “deployed additional resources for public safety throughout the city, including the football game at Mosaic Stadium.”

The alert first issued by Melfort RCMP about 7 a.m. was extended hours later to cover Manitoba and Alberta, as the two suspects remained at large.

Damien Sanderson was described as five feet seven inches tall and 155 pounds, and Myles Sanderson as six-foot-one and 200 pounds. Both have black hair and brown eyes and may be driving a black Nissan Rogue with licence plate 119 MPI.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said multiple patients were being treated at several sites.

“A call for additional staff was issued to respond to the influx of casualties,” authority spokeswoman Anne Linemann said in an email.

Mark Oddan, a spokesman with STARS Air Ambulance, said two helicopters were dispatched from Saskatoon and another from Regina.

Oddan said two carried patients from the scene to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, while the third carried a patient to Royal University from a hospital in Melfort, a short distance southeast of Weldon.

Oddan said due to privacy laws, he could not disclose information about their ages, genders or conditions.

He said other patients were transported by ground ambulance to hospitals in Prince Albert, Nipawin and Melfort, but didn’t know how many.

Oddan said the second chopper dispatched from Saskatoon carried a transport physician to the scene to assist with operations on the ground, but he did not know the location.

The Canadian Press

AlbertaAmber AlertcrimeSaskatchewan