Alex Trebek in Ottawa to open Royal Canadian Geographical Society’s new HQ

Trebek announced in March that he has advanced pancreatic cancer

Canadian “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek recently completed what he hopes will be his last chemotherapy treatment, he told the Royal Canadian Geographical Society Monday afternoon as he helped open the group’s new headquarters in Ottawa.

“That stuff really kicks the slats out of you,” he told his audience.

Trebek is the society’s honorary president. He announced in March that he has advanced pancreatic cancer.

In a TV interview with CBS Sunday Morning that aired on the weekend, Trebek says he’s continued taping Jeopardy! despite dealing with excruciating stomach cramps that have, at times, left him writhing and crying in pain.

From the podium, Trebek talked about how busy he’s been lately, including how he won his seventh Emmy award.

Trebek added that he was disappointed all the Canadian NHL teams had been eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs — before noting the country’s pro-sports championship hopes are still very much alive.

“Thank God for the Raptors,” he said.

READ MORE: Jeopardy host Alex Trebek announces he has pancreatic cancer

The Sudbury, Ont., native has a long connection with Canada’s capital city, where he studied philosophy at the University of Ottawa and got his start in broadcasting.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also participated in the event, in a building by the Ottawa River that was first built as a museum but never attracted very many visitors.

The former Canada and the World Pavilion opened 20 years ago. Next to the Rideau Falls and with an address on Sussex Drive near the prime minister’s and governor general’s residences, it was supposed to display artifacts of Canadians’ global accomplishments in sports, culture, science and international peacekeeping.

Built at a cost of more than $5 million, the pavilion was projected to draw 120,000 visitors a year but didn’t, even with free admission. It closed in 2005 and the federal government spent a decade trying to figure out what to do with it. For a while, there were plans to move in some of the national honours organization overseen by the governor general but an engineer discovered water seepage and potentially dangerous mould.

In fall 2016, with Trebek also in attendance then, the government announced plans to turn it over to the Royal Canadian Geographical Society for exhibitions, events and office uses. The building hosted exhibitions beginning in summer 2017 but is only now being fully opened, a year later than planned.

READ MORE: “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek’s Emmy Award comes with ovation

On Monday, Trebek said when he invited Trudeau to attend the opening, he told the prime minister it was going to be an “easy gig” despite his busy schedule.

He said he reminded Trudeau that the prime minister’s residence is “two doors away” from the building and that he would still be able to make it home for dinner with his family — and then they could watch Jeopardy! together.

(In fact, Trudeau had a state dinner at Rideau Hall on his schedule, for the visiting president of Croatia.)

Trebek praised the geographical society for its work as a “cheerleader” for Canada.

The group’s mission is “to make us know about our country and to make us love our country even more,” he said.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shooting kills one at South Florida hip-hop festival

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Buccaneers host War on the Shore

The second annual tournament saw four levels of lacrosse play over the weekend

Alberta premier says provincial carbon tax will die May 30

Kenney won Alberta’s election last month on a platform that included repealing the provincial carbon tax

Plaque sponsorships diminishing for Sylvan Lake’s Flags of Remembrance

Al Cameron says he needs more support from the community to keep the ceremony alive

Teen vaping on the rise according to ASBA Zone 4 trustees

Central Alberta trustees encourage government to address significant number of youth who are vaping

Sylvan Lake skater receives Cherniawski STARSkate Award

“It’s something I never wanna quit,” says Karlee MacMillan, 2019 STARSkate Championships gold medalist

Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97

In recent years, Day had been an animal rights advocate

‘Our grand finale:’ Alberta couple celebrates third set of fraternal twins

Pam and Taylor Armstrong are happy, but won’t be trying for a fourth set

Canadian consular officials in China meet with detainee Michael Kovrig

Canadian government says the men’s detentions are ‘arbitrary’

B.C.’s new union rules could create ‘battle zone’ in big construction

Raids expected as independent unions begin work on pipelines, LNG

Onex signs agreement to buy WestJet in deal valued at $5B, including debt

Onex will pay $31 per share for WestJet, which will continue to operate as a privately held company

A Mom-umental quiz for Mother’s Day

In recognition of Mom and all she does, take this short quiz about the day and about famous mothers

Calgary police investigating suspicious death of man in his late 40s

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday

Win a house: Alberta homeowners trying to sell properties with essay contest

Owners of two properties are among many in the province affected by a slumping real-estate market

Central Alberta man charged in January pickup-school bus crash, robbery

Jason Ionson of Red Deer, Alta., is charged with robbery with a weapon, dangerous driving and more

Most Read