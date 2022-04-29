Alix’s Saving Grace Animal Society breaks ground on new veterinary clinic

The groundbreaking ceremony for Saving Grace Animal Society’s new veterinary clinic was April 25,2022. (Contributed photo)

There will soon be a new veterinary clinic in Alix.

Alix-based Saving Grace Animal Society broke ground on the new facility April 25 after concentrated fundraising efforts over the last 18 months.

“We’ve had such an incredible day seeing this dream finally coming true,” said Erin Deems, co-executive director of the society.

“Our hearts could not be fuller as we imagine the thousands of lives that will be changed by having our own clinic.”

Saving Grace staff, volunteers and supporters were in attendance for the groundbreaking of the 2000 square-foot facility.

When operational, the facility will include a surgical suite, laboratory, x-ray suite, dental and medication capabilities and recovery and monitoring rooms.

“We are currently seeing the toughest time our rescue has ever faced,” said Deems.

“Between the economy, shortage of veterinarians, COVID-related surrenders and returns and an increased call volume, we often questioned if this was the right time, but if not now, when? We need this now more than ever.”

According to a media release announcing the ground breaking, having the clinic nearby and operation will reduce monthly transportation costs for the rescue significantly, and could further reduce medical bills by 50 to 60 per cent.

“Rather than drive countless hours with injured animals, sometimes up to 50 per week, we’ll be able to walk across our parking lot and seek treatment,” said Deems.

While fundraising has reached the point where the physical structure can begin construction, more fundraising is needed to equip the facility with needed equipment, supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

To continue fundraising efforts, Saving Grace Animal Society will be launching sponsorship opportunities, raffles, auctions and a golf tournament for later this year.

Saving Grace Animal Society was founded in 2018 and operates the shelter in Alix, Alta, as well as an off-site sanctuary and the society operates completely off of donations.

To-date, the rescue has recorded over 3,000 adoptions, and provides 24/7 emergency call, performing animal rescue in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

A Grand Opening celebration will announced once the clinic is complete and operational.

Local NewsNews