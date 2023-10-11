All seven Canadian NHL teams set to open 2023-24 campaign

All seven Canadian teams will play their season openers tonight in the NHL.

The Toronto Maple Leafs open the 2023-24 campaign against fellow Original Six franchise and rival the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena.

Ottawa is the lone Canadian team to not face a squad from north of the border. The Senators will be in Raleigh, N.C., to face the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Edmonton Oilers are in Vancouver to take on the Canucks at Rogers Arena.

Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets open the year in Calgary at the Saddledome to battle with the Flames.

Toronto, Edmonton and Winnipeg all made the playoffs last season. The Jets were ousted in the first round by eventual champion Vegas, while Toronto and Edmonton — which also fell to Vegas — both were eliminated in the second round.