All seven Canadian teams will play their season openers tonight in the NHL. The NHL logo is seen on a goal at a Nashville Predators practice rink on Monday, Sept. 17, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Humphrey

All seven Canadian NHL teams set to open 2023-24 campaign

All seven Canadian teams will play their season openers tonight in the NHL.

The Toronto Maple Leafs open the 2023-24 campaign against fellow Original Six franchise and rival the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena.

Ottawa is the lone Canadian team to not face a squad from north of the border. The Senators will be in Raleigh, N.C., to face the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Edmonton Oilers are in Vancouver to take on the Canucks at Rogers Arena.

Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets open the year in Calgary at the Saddledome to battle with the Flames.

Toronto, Edmonton and Winnipeg all made the playoffs last season. The Jets were ousted in the first round by eventual champion Vegas, while Toronto and Edmonton — which also fell to Vegas — both were eliminated in the second round.

Previous story
Judge to decide if Ottawa locals can testify in ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers’ trial

Just Posted

The Rocky Peewee Rebels gobbled up a win in Ponoka on Oct. 7. (photo courtesy of Edward Grzech)
The Rocky Peewee Rebels took down the Ponoka Broncos on the Thanksgiving weekend

Billy Boerboom of Summerland shows a huge pumpkin he grew. Pumpkin pie is often a staple in traditional Thanksgiving meals. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready to celebrate Thanksgiving?

Sarah Steinbach teaches science, biology, forensic science and physical education at Ecole HJ Cody High School. (Photo provided by Chinook’s Edge School Division)
Sylvan Lake teacher receives the Prime Minister’s award for teaching excellence

Sylvan Lake town office. (File photo)
Rural Renewal Stream is a focus for the Town of Sylvan Lake