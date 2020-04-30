All summer City of Wetaskiwin City-led events are cancelled

The City of Wetaskiwin’s Canada celebrations are just some of the events cancelled this summer due to COVID-19. Photo from Canada Day celebration in Wetaskiwin 2019. Photo by Pipestone Flyer staff.

All summer events led by the City of Wetaskiwin have been cancelled. This decision by Wetaskiwin City Council comes after the province made the mandate to continue prohibiting gatherings of more than 15 people, following the advice of Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

“To be clear, the orders in place prohibit gatherings of more than 15 people. They also require people gathered in groups of fewer than 15 to maintain a distance of two metres from one another,” Hinshaw said. “I know summer festivals and events are incredibly important for many people. They provide fun and entertainment in every part of this province, and many people depend on them for livelihood. But we must do everything we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We have seen that festivals and large gatherings hold the potential to be super-spreader events.”

Most of Alberta’s high-profile summer events have already been cancelled or postponed. The City of Wetaskiwin is taking all necessary precautions surrounding the pandemic and in order to reduce spread of the virus the City has cancelled the following events:

• Earth Day celebration

• Official Canada Day Events

• Taste of Wetaskiwin

• City Open House

• Summer Camps and programming

“In light of the ongoing public health orders relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, Council has decided to cancel all City-led events until further notice,” said Wetaskiwin Mayor Tyler Gandam. “While Canada Day as we know it has been cancelled, I have challenged each member of Council with bringing forward creative ideas to safely celebrate Canada Day in our community and will share the details once I have them.”

Alternative celebrations are being considered as long as they follow all public health orders.



