The City of Wetaskiwin’s Canada celebrations are just some of the events cancelled this summer due to COVID-19. Photo from Canada Day celebration in Wetaskiwin 2019. Photo by Pipestone Flyer staff.

All summer City of Wetaskiwin City-led events are cancelled

Alternative celebrations are being considered.

All summer events led by the City of Wetaskiwin have been cancelled. This decision by Wetaskiwin City Council comes after the province made the mandate to continue prohibiting gatherings of more than 15 people, following the advice of Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

“To be clear, the orders in place prohibit gatherings of more than 15 people. They also require people gathered in groups of fewer than 15 to maintain a distance of two metres from one another,” Hinshaw said. “I know summer festivals and events are incredibly important for many people. They provide fun and entertainment in every part of this province, and many people depend on them for livelihood. But we must do everything we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We have seen that festivals and large gatherings hold the potential to be super-spreader events.”

Most of Alberta’s high-profile summer events have already been cancelled or postponed. The City of Wetaskiwin is taking all necessary precautions surrounding the pandemic and in order to reduce spread of the virus the City has cancelled the following events:

• Earth Day celebration

• Official Canada Day Events

• Taste of Wetaskiwin

• City Open House

• Summer Camps and programming

“In light of the ongoing public health orders relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, Council has decided to cancel all City-led events until further notice,” said Wetaskiwin Mayor Tyler Gandam. “While Canada Day as we know it has been cancelled, I have challenged each member of Council with bringing forward creative ideas to safely celebrate Canada Day in our community and will share the details once I have them.”

Alternative celebrations are being considered as long as they follow all public health orders.


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Red Deer Cruise Night helps residents celebrate birthdays
Next story
Stettler’s Animal Haven Rescue seeking more community support during pandemic

Just Posted

Rimbey cattle shed destroyed by sudden, strong winds

Alvin Johnson said no other farms in the area sustained any damage from the freak event

Spring update from Sylvan Lake and Area Urgent Care Committee

Committee Chair Susan Samson gives an update on funds raised for AACS

Alberta gov’t confirms 315 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Provincial total of confirmed cases is now 5,165

Canada Post providing free hold mail, mail forwarding to businesses

The services are being offered to help provide relief to businesses until further notice

UPDATED: 2020 Ponoka Stampede cancelled

Cattle raffle to go ahead, Stampede will return in 2021

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Stettler’s Animal Haven Rescue seeking more community support during pandemic

More foster homes would also help greatly during this challenging time

All summer City of Wetaskiwin City-led events are cancelled

Alternative celebrations are being considered.

Red Deer Cruise Night helps residents celebrate birthdays

About a dozen birthday cruises have been held already

Lakedell 4-H Beef Club’s first online show and sale marked a success

On April 27, the club held an online auction for their 4-H steers.

Drug proves effective against virus as economic damage rises

First effective treatment announced

Precision Drilling reports $5.3M Q1 loss, warns of drop in demand well into 2021

Pandemic and the oil price war to blame

Parliamentary budget officer weighs costliest federal emergency aid programs

$145 billion into emergency aid so far

Ice jam intel: How the Athabasca River ice buildup is flooding Fort McMurray

Military solutions unworkable

Most Read