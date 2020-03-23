All Town of Sylvan Lake buildings closed to the public

To limit the spread of COVID-19, all Town-run buildings are closed to the general public

On March 20, the Town of Sylvan Lake made the decision to close all municipal buildings to the public. This includes the RCMP and Municipal Enforcement building.

“Sylvan Lake Animal Services & Municipal Enforcement staff continue to operate and provide services to the public, while maintaining a limited service level,” a press release from the Town states.

All non-emergency animal services have been suspended by Animal Services. A non-emergency call would include: lost pets, animals at-large, animal pick-up or capture, barking dogs or animal noise, unlicensed animals, feral or stray animals and requests for cat or skunk traps, according to the Town.

“Emergency animal calls will be evaluated on a case by case basis,” the Town says.

The Town began closing municipal buildings on March 13 with the closure of the NexSource Centre and the Family and Community Centre. This included the end of all drop in and after school programs.

The Town also enacted its Emergency Coordination Centre on March 13, and it continues to plan, prepare, and adjust Town operations in accordance to information passed down from the Province of Alberta.

Sylvan Lake and Area Partners is another local organization that has had to close it’s doors to the office during the outbreak.

Community Partners announced on March 17 the doors to the inner office will be closed to the general public until further notice.

“…We are taking every precautionary measure we can to protect ourselves as well as our clients,” Community Partners wrote in a letter to the public.

However, the staff at Community Partners will continue to help those in need. During the lock down, staff will still be available to assist residents over the phone.

During this time, Community Partners is not accepting any donations and will not have volunteers working.

“We love our volunteers deeply and truly appreciate their work,” Community Partners said.

Community Partners is available to call for assistance at 403-887-9989 should assistance be required.

Staff at the Town of Sylvan Lake are still at work, and can be reached by phone or online.

“Be advised that the Town of Sylvan Lake and Town staff continue to operate and provide municipal services to the public, while maintaining a limited service level,” the Town says.

