Alleged child porn upload to internet leads to charges against Edmonton doctor

Police say the 47-year-old man was arrested Aug. 11 after an investigation

An Edmonton pediatrician has been charged with possession and transmission of child pornography.

Police say the 47-year-old man was arrested Aug. 11 after an investigation into allegations that child pornography was uploaded to the internet in April.

Forensic analysis of computers and electronic devices seized from the doctor continues.

Investigators say there is no information to suggest any alleged offences were committed against children under his care.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta has been advised of the charges.

Ghassan Alnaami has been released on a number of court-ordered conditions, including not continuing employment that involves being in a position of trust or authority over persons under the age of 16.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.