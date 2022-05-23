Alleged gunman in murder of Indian gangster arrested in Sylvan Lake

One of two prime suspects in the murder of Indian gangster Jimi Sandhu was arrested in Sylvan Lake on Feb. 20.

Matthew Dupre was identified as a Sylvan Lake resident at the time of his arrest by the Alberta RCMP.

RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said the 36-year-old male was arrested without incident, concerning offences committed outside of Canada. Police say the two defendants fled to Canada following the alleged murder.

Dupre was part of the Canadian duo wanted for the suspected February murder of Sandhu, which occurred in Thailand. Sandhu is known to have had gang links in B.C.

Ontario Provincial Police identified the second murder suspect, Ontario resident Gene Lahrkamp, 36, among three other people who died in an airplane crash in northwestern Ontario between April 29-30.

Officials say two B.C. residents including 37-year-old Duncan Bailey from Kamloops and 26-year-old plane’s pilot Abhinav Handa of Richmond, died when the privately-owned aircraft crashed near Sioux Lookout.

Police say the name of the fourth individual won’t be released until their family has been notified.

The two accused, who also served in the Canadian military, were identified by security camera recordings in and around the crime scene.

Dupre and Lahrkamp served as infantrymen in the army and left the military as corporals in the years 2013 and 2018 respectively, shared the Defence Department.

It is not confirmed if they served together.

The crash remains under investigation by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

More to come

—With files from The Canadian Press