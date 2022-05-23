File photo

File photo

Alleged gunman in murder of Indian gangster arrested in Sylvan Lake

One of two prime suspects in the murder of Indian gangster Jimi Sandhu was arrested in Sylvan Lake on Feb. 20.

Matthew Dupre was identified as a Sylvan Lake resident at the time of his arrest by the Alberta RCMP.

RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said the 36-year-old male was arrested without incident, concerning offences committed outside of Canada. Police say the two defendants fled to Canada following the alleged murder.

Dupre was part of the Canadian duo wanted for the suspected February murder of Sandhu, which occurred in Thailand. Sandhu is known to have had gang links in B.C.

Ontario Provincial Police identified the second murder suspect, Ontario resident Gene Lahrkamp, 36, among three other people who died in an airplane crash in northwestern Ontario between April 29-30.

Officials say two B.C. residents including 37-year-old Duncan Bailey from Kamloops and 26-year-old plane’s pilot Abhinav Handa of Richmond, died when the privately-owned aircraft crashed near Sioux Lookout.

Police say the name of the fourth individual won’t be released until their family has been notified.

The two accused, who also served in the Canadian military, were identified by security camera recordings in and around the crime scene.

Dupre and Lahrkamp served as infantrymen in the army and left the military as corporals in the years 2013 and 2018 respectively, shared the Defence Department.

It is not confirmed if they served together.

The crash remains under investigation by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

More to come

—With files from The Canadian Press

Previous story
Canada considering smallpox vaccine for monkeypox cases, says Dr. Theresa Tam

Just Posted

File photo
Alleged gunman in murder of Indian gangster arrested in Sylvan Lake

Edmonton Oilers winger Evander Kane skates amongst hats thrown onto the ice after his hat-trick during second period NHL second round playoff hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Edmonton, Sunday, May 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Kane nets hat trick as Oilers thump Flames 4-1 to take 2-1 playoff series lead

The Sylvan Lake Farmers Market opened for the 2022 season on May 20. It runs every Friday between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. through to the end of September. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Farmers Market returns to support local

Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid, right, scores on Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during second period NHL second round playoff hockey action in Calgary, Alta., Friday, May 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Battle of Alberta deadlocked after Oilers dump Flames 5-3 to even playoff series