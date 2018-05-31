Britain’s Prince William arrives with Prince George and Princess Charlotte back to the Lindo wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London London, Monday, April 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Alleged IS supporter encouraged terrorists to target 4-year-old Prince George

Alleged IS supporter changes plea to guilty in Prince George plot

An alleged supporter of the Islamic State group accused of encouraging attacks on 4-year-old Prince George has changed his plea from innocent to guilty.

Husnain Rashid was two weeks into his trial at Woolwich Crown Court when he admitted Thursday to three counts of engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts and one count of encouraging terrorism.

Judge Andrew Lees then put two further charges on hold.

The trial, which had been scheduled to last six weeks, was abruptly ended because of the plea. Sentencing is set for June 28.

The prosecution had argued that Rashid ran a “prolific” Telegram channel named the Lone Mujahid.

Prosecutor Annabel Darlow had earlier told a jury that Rashid encouraged attacks on a range of targets, including “Prince George at his first school.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hot summer sprinkled with rain expected for summer
Next story
Council signs off on new campaign

Just Posted

Council signs off on new campaign

Town Council approved a new sign campaign for Sylvan Lake Park

Yettis topple Renegades’ perfect season

The Sylvan Lake Yettis played the Red Deer Renegades May 30 at home

Hot summer sprinkled with rain expected for summer

AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting a hotter than normal summer for Central Alberta

Man with BB gun arrested on Stettler high school field

School not put on lockdown

Ponoka RCMP hope to unite a couple with their lost wedding DVD

The DVD was found in a ditch and is from July 23, 2005 where the couple were married in a hospital

SLIDESHOW: The summer season kicks off with the Farmer’s Market

The first weekly farmer’s market was held on May 18

More than $44,000 raised for family of toddler found unresponsive in pool

GoFundMe page set up after 23-month-old Mission girl died in pool after wandering away from daycare

Canada responds to U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs with ‘countermeasures’ of its own

This is the strongest trade action Canada has taken in the post-war era

Police hope public can help identify image of thief who stole Stanley Cup ring

Norm Lacombe played right wing on the NHL championship Oilers team in 1988

Alleged IS supporter encouraged terrorists to target 4-year-old Prince George

Alleged IS supporter changes plea to guilty in Prince George plot

Twice convicted Canadian killer stands trial for father’s murder

Dellen Millard’s murder trial gets underway Thursday in Ontario

UPDATED RCMP looking for Dodge Ram involved in injury hit and run collision on Hwy#2

UPDATED Police investigating hit and run near airport, looking for red or maroon Dodge Ram pick-up

Capitals down Golden Knights to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

The Washington Capitals beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Wednesday night to even Stanley Cup final 1-1

New Brunswick town stakes claim to world’s oldest basketball court

A post fire cleanup uncovered a buried treasure that’s now at the centre of a transatlantic debate over a little-known piece of basketball lore

Most Read