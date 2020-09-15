Matthew Raymond is taken from Court of Queen’s Bench in Fredericton on Friday, March 13, 2020. The trial begins today for a Fredericton man charged in the fatal shootings of four people in the New Brunswick capital more than two years ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Alleged mass shooter Matthew Raymond goes on trial today in Fredericton

Raymond was deemed unfit to stand trial, but a jury last month reversed that decision

The murder trial for a Fredericton man charged in the 2018 fatal shootings of four people in the New Brunswick capital begins today.

Matthew Raymond faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Fredericton Police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns as well as civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, on Aug. 10, 2018.

Raymond was deemed unfit to stand trial, but a jury last month reversed that decision.

A jury needed just one hour to determine Raymond is fit to instruct his defence counsel and that he understands the charges he’s facing.

The same jury is being used for his murder trial.

The province has said Raymond’s trial will be the first full jury trial in Canada since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and it is being held in a large convention room to allow for physical distancing.

READ MORE: Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, charged in Fredericton shooting

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Fredericton ShootingMass shootingsShooting

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rise in community transmission: Alberta confirms 418 COVID-19 cases Monday
Next story
CREA reports Canadian home sales climb again, set record for August

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library goes fines-free

Overdue fines at the library have been eliminated for all materials

Rise in community transmission: Alberta confirms 418 COVID-19 cases Monday

42 cases present at 35 schools while infectious in Alberta

More time needed to assess man accused of killing Red Deer doctor

Accused returns to court on Oct. 14

Sylvan Lake gathers to honour the fallen at annual Flags of Remembrance ceremony

The smaller-than-normal ceremony starts the “season of remembrance” in Sylvan Lake

Meat Inspection Regulation changes ‘smoke and mirrors’ says Sylvan Lake shop owner

Rancher and co-owner of The Ranch Gate Market, says the amendments doesn’t change much for producers

VIDEO: Trudeau, Tam defend Canadian response times to COVID-19 pandemic

Tam said the information about the virus was changing rapidly, but the work in Canada was constant

Hot tub thief strikes again; $230,000 of beef stolen from JBS meat packing plant

Brooks RCMP are investigating a theft of a large quantity of beef.

57% of Canadians say they’ve relaxed COVID-19 safety measures: poll

Nearly two-thirds believe Canada will enter another lockdown this fall

CREA reports Canadian home sales climb again, set record for August

Compared with a year ago, sales in August were up 33.5 per cent

This publisher is about to release a comic book all about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Written by Michael Frizell and drawn by Bernat, the 24-page book will showcase parts of Trudeau’s life

Black and Indigenous Alliance Alberta criticizes Ponoka RCMP

Press conference in front of Ponoka RCMP building shouted down by non-locals

Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools student tests positive for COVID-19

City of Wetaskiwin active cases at three.

Canada hopes to avert new U.S. tariff war, but stands ready to fire: Champagne

The Trump administration imposed the new national-security tariffs last month

Office furniture shortages loom as Canadians stay home this fall

This comes as a looming second wave of COVID-19 means many Canadians are not returning to the office or school just yet

Most Read