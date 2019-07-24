Allergan logos appear on screens above its trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, April 6, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Richard Drew

Recall of textured breast implants expanded following Canadian ban

Move comes after recently updated safety information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Allergan PLC says it’s voluntarily recalling Biocell textured breast implants and tissue expanders worldwide, a move that follows Canada’s suspension of the product’s licences due to potential risks from cancer.

The international pharmaceutical company says in a press release from Dublin, Ireland that it’s issuing the recall as a precaution following recently updated safety information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

However, Health Canada announced in May that it had suspended the licences for Biocell macro-textured breast implants after completing a safety review that was launched two years ago.

The Canadian agency said at the time that it had been notified of 22 confirmed Canadian cases of breast-implant-associated lymphoma involving Allergan’s Biocell breast textured implants, but no cases with smooth implants.

Allergan told Health Canada at the time it would voluntarily recall unused Biocell devices from the Canadian market.

The company now says healthcare providers worldwide should immediately stop using Biocell saline-filled and silicone-filled textured breast implants and tissue expanders, and unused devices are being recalled from all markets.

READ MORE: Feds suspend Allergan’s licence for textured breast implants due to cancer risk

READ MORE: B.C. woman forced to undergo emergency surgery after breast-implant illness

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sylvan Lake harmonizes school and playground zones

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake harmonizes school and playground zones

Town Council passed the final readings of the Traffic Safety Bylaw Monday to eliminate hybrid zones

Sylvan Lake Yettis Junior B champions

The Yettis beat the Sherwood Park Titans to claim the provincial title Sunday

Sylvan Lake’s Accelerated Revolution Show and Shine raises more than $5,000

The annual show and shine is a Central Alberta fundraiser for the Strollery Children’s Hospital

Sylvan Lake replaces Jaws for even bigger shark at Jaws at the Lake Series

“The Meg” will play during this year’s event on Aug. 4 with a start time planned for 9 p.m.

Eckville area author gets publishing debut

Barbie Band-Aid by Lillian White is a collection of short stories about being an oil field medic

VIDEO: Calgary, Flames agree to terms on new NHL arena

The proposed 19,000-seat facility would replace the Saddledome at an estimated cost of $550 million

Mueller testifies: I did not clear Trump of obstruction of justice

Former special counsel appeared before Congress about probe of Russia’s 2016 election interference

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to break, enter and theft involving firearm

Police state alleged crimes occured at a rural Wetaskiwin residence

Court orders Elections Canada to review moving voting day over religious worries

Observant Orthodox Jews are not permitted to work, vote or campaign on the current election day

Recall of textured breast implants expanded following Canadian ban

Move comes after recently updated safety information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Blackfalds RCMP seeking public assistance in information relating to a dangerous driver

male on the dirt bike fled from Police

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

Alberta ahead of average tornado count at 17 so far this year

The province’s average over the past 30 years has been 12 tornadoes per year

The Beaverton’s sharp satire thrives in polarized political climate

Canadian TV series’ third season to air Tuesday on CTV after “The Amazing Race Canada”

Most Read