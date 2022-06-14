Alliance church pastor retires after over a decade’s service

After 12 years of service, the Sylvan Lake Alliance Community Church will bid farewell to pastor Jim Rilling on June 28.

Born and brought up in Lac Ste. Anne, AB, Rilling worked construction jobs for nearly a decade before setting foot into what became his 44-year-long career with The Alliance World Fellowship.

As newlyweds, Rilling and his wife moved to Kitimat, B.C., where he first started working with the Alliance churches.

“I have so many things to be thankful for,” Rilling said.

Rilling shared his pride in being a Sylvan Laker and cherishes the friendly community and welcoming church family.

The 67-year-old now plans to spend more time with his grandchildren while also supporting his wife, who is a town councillor, author and speaker. He feels blessed with a family of three married children and eleven grandchildren.

Rilling trusts that along with his love for the lake, community, family, friends and Jesus, he will continue to gain many more reasons for gratitude.

The church has planned a retirement party for Rilling on June 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sylvan Lake Community Center. The event is open for anyone to join with a special program scheduled for 2 p.m.