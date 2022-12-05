A pumpjack draws out oil and gas from a well head as the sun sets near Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

AltaGas raising quarterly dividend six per cent to 28 cents per share

AltaGas Ltd. is raising its dividend by six per cent.

The energy infrastructure company says it will pay a quarterly dividend of 28 cents per share, up from 26.5 cents per share.

The increased payment to shareholders came as AltaGas says it expects normalized earnings per share of $1.85 to $2.05 in 2023.

The result was forecast along with expectations for normalized earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion next year.

AltaGas says its capital program for 2023 is expected to total about $930 million, excluding asset retirement obligations.

The company also expects about $90 million of capital investments that were approved in 2022 to be spent in early 2023.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Outgoing CEO Al Monaco says Enbridge ‘poster child’ for an orderly energy transition
Next story
Jazzy ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ swings on after 57 years

Just Posted

Nate Horner
Feeder Association Loan Guarantee Program to receive $50 million increase

Canada’s Scott Kennedy, left, and El Salvador’s Nelson Bonilla compete for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about world cup soccer?

HJ Cody School is fundraising for a new score clock in the gym, for basketball and volleyball games. (File photo)
HJ Cody fundraising for score clock

Sylvan Lake emergency services, Legion and Rotary members and other guests will be out on Dec. 10 for the annual Charity Check Stop. (File photo)
Charity Check Stop coming to 47 Avenue