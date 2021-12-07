FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon’s cloud-computing service Amazon Web Services experienced problems in its eastern U.S. region, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, causing widespread problems for thousands of websites and apps. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

Amazon Web Services seeing large-scale outages, affecting major websites

The company said AWS is ‘experiencing console issues’

Amazon Web Services is experiencing widespread issues impacting governments, universities and other major websites as of Tuesday (Dec. 7) morning.

According to the Associated Press, the outages are causing issues for websites and apps like Instacart, Venmo, Kindle, Roku, Disney+, McDonald’s and Amazon’s own store.

In a statement, the company said AWS is “experiencing console issues.”

According to AWS, the issue began in the US-EAST-1 region.

“This issue is also affecting some of our monitoring and incident response tooling, which is delaying our ability to provide updates,” AWS said in a statement. “We have identified the root cause and are actively working towards recovery.”

Internet and Telecom

