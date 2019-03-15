Amber Alert: 8-year-old abducted in Edmonton

Edmonton Police say the 8-year-old was abducted by his mother and is in imminent danger

Edmonton Police have issued an Amber Alert for a child who was abducted today at 2:50 p.m from the Waverley Elementary School in the area of 68 ST and 89 Ave., Edmonton.

Police say 8-year-old Noah Ducharme is in imminent danger.

He is described as age 8, male, 4 feet tall, 70 lbs, short brown hair, wearing a dark green hoodie, light coloured jeans, yellow and black Nike prescription glasses.

Noah was abducted by his mother Brianne Hjalte who is described as age 31, Indigenous female, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 lbs, dark shoulder length hair, wearing a dark jacket, dark pants.

They left the area on foot WB on 89 AV. They are believed to be travelling in a 2008 Silver, Jeep Patriot with Alberta plate Z W K 8 4 4. It is believed that Noah is in imminent danger.