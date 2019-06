Police had said the children had last been seen leaving a home in Fox Creek, northwest of Edmonton

Alberta RCMP have cancelled an Amber Alert for three young children after the kids were found safe and unharmed.

The alert was issued Saturday morning, with police saying the children had last been seen leaving a home in Fox Creek, Alta.

It was cancelled less than three hours later, with Mounties saying the children had been located.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter