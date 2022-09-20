A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. The Amber Alert issued in Vancouver Monday for a missing three-year-old boy has been cancelled. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Amber Alert cancelled for missing Vancouver child, found in Alberta

An Amber Alert has been cancelled for the child who authorities say was taken from BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver on Monday.

A statement from Vancouver police says the three-year-old and his mother were found near Calgary early Tuesday.

Police say the boy is now receiving care and his mother has been arrested.

The Amber Alert was first issued shortly after 11 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said the child had been in treatment at BC Children’s Hospital when he was abducted about 11 hours earlier.

Because the child was being treated for the unspecified medical condition, police said there was concern for his health and safety.

