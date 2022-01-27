Amber Alert issued after 2-year-old abducted by mother in downtown Calgary

Police are looking for this child. (Photo via Twitter)

An Amber Alert has been issued in central and southern Alberta after two-year-old Hawkin Gerald Thomas was taken by his mother Thursday afternoon.

At 2:30 pm on Thursday, Thomas was taken by his mom, Tamara Jean Vanderjagt, from downtown Calgary.

Hawkin is a white male with blonde hair, wearing a red sweater, green boots, and dark camouflage sweat pants. Hawkin’s mom, Vanderjagt, is a 40-year-old white female with bright, short, red hair. She was wearing a black hoodie and red pants.

Police say she was driving a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, brown in colour, Alberta license plate, N, L, Y, 9, 9, 1, and was last seen westbound 9 Avenue Southeast, going past Blackfoot Trail.

Police ask the public not to approach the suspect.

Previous story
Red Deer below 1,000 active cases of COVID-19

Just Posted

Police are looking for this child. (Photo via Twitter)
Amber Alert issued after 2-year-old abducted by mother in downtown Calgary

In the Central zone, there are 3,675 active cases of the virus, with 138 people in hospital and nine in the ICU. (Black Press file photo)
Red Deer below 1,000 active cases of COVID-19

Lakewood Golf Resort, near Sylvan Lake, continues to expand. More RV spots have been added, construction of another nine holes is well underway and a new driving range is coming. (Photo from Lakewood Golf Resort)
Lakewood Golf Resort expansion many years in the making

Proposed location for a treatment centre near Jarvis Bay. (lacombecounty.com)
Three developer meetings scheduled for Lacombe County in February