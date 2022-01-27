Amber Alert issued after 2-year-old abducted by mother in downtown Calgary

An Amber Alert has been issued in central and southern Alberta after two-year-old Hawkin Gerald Thomas was taken by his mother Thursday afternoon.

At 2:30 pm on Thursday, Thomas was taken by his mom, Tamara Jean Vanderjagt, from downtown Calgary.

Hawkin is a white male with blonde hair, wearing a red sweater, green boots, and dark camouflage sweat pants. Hawkin’s mom, Vanderjagt, is a 40-year-old white female with bright, short, red hair. She was wearing a black hoodie and red pants.

Police say she was driving a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, brown in colour, Alberta license plate, N, L, Y, 9, 9, 1, and was last seen westbound 9 Avenue Southeast, going past Blackfoot Trail.

Police ask the public not to approach the suspect.