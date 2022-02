The Amber Alert for a 4-year-old child in Rocky Mountain House has been cancelled.

RCMP issued an Amber Alert for central Alberta following the abduction of a child in Rocky Mountain House earlier in the day.

At 2:56 p.m on Tuesday, Feb. 8, Jaizlyn Strawberry, age 4 was abducted by her father near the O’Chiese Marketplace.

Further details may be provided upon investigation.